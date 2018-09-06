LOS ANGELES — Peter Alonso is coming to Citi Field this month after all — but not as a major-leaguer.

Alonso and shortstop Andres Gimenez will be among those participating in the Mets’ new fall development camp in New York City starting late this week. The idea is to give some of the organization’s most promising minor-leaguers a taste of the Big Apple and big-league life, along with additional instruction following their regular seasons, a program similar to those put on by other teams across the majors.

“[The purpose is] to get them assimilated to what being in New York is,” said J.P. Ricciardi, special assistant to the general manager. “What it’s like to be in New York, the media, what a day looks like at the major-league level, interaction with the major-league staff, hands-on work with the major-league staff.

“When you come to the big leagues, these are the things we expect you to be able to do, these are the things that are important, that you understand you have to do these things.”

Also among the 15 prospects attending are outfielder Jarred Kelenic, the Mets’ first-round pick this season, and shortstop Ronny Mauricio, a 17-year-old who impressed in his pro debut with the GCL Mets, plus pitchers Justin Dunn, David Peterson and Anthony Kay.

Alonso, 23, finished tied for the most home runs in the minors (36) and led the minors in RBIs (119) while slashing .285/.395/.579 with Double-A Binghamton and Triple-A Las Vegas. The Mets said late last month they decided not to promote him to the majors due to a lack of playing time and because they wanted him to rest.

Instead of a full-blown traditional instructional league, which is several weeks of spring training-style drills mostly for lower-level minor leaguers, the Mets also are putting on shorter camps at their Port St. Lucie and Dominican Republic complexes — a more condensed, perhaps more productive and constructive use of that time. That includes sending some U.S. kids to the Dominican to show them how their Latino future teammates live and work.

“It’s just something different. We’ve been doing things the same way for a long time,” Ricciardi said. “It’s not a bad thing to try to do something different. I think it’s a good idea and I think the kids are going to get a lot out of it.”

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The Wright plan

The immediate-term plan for David Wright, via manager Mickey Callaway, is as follows.

Thursday: off day.

Friday: “He’s going to get a good workout in, get him back on his feet.”

Saturday: a simulated game at 3 p.m. at Citi Field.

Extra bases

Todd Frazier admitted Wednesday that his catch Monday — in which he flipped into the stands down the third-base line while chasing down Alex Verdugo’s pop-up — was a fake. He dropped the ball, but picked up another and showed it as proof of his “catch.” Turns out, the second ball was a child’s rubber toy, not an actual major-league baseball. “It is Hollywood, so sometimes you got to act out a little bit,” said Frazier, who was very proud of himself. “I was flabbergasted I got away with it. It was one of those things where I think any third baseman or any player trying to win would do.” . . . Callaway said Dominic Smith will “definitely get to start some of those games” against the Phillies this weekend. … Devin Mesoraco, who has been dealing with a bulging disc, is scheduled to see a doctor Thursday, an appointment he expects will provide clarity on when he might play again.