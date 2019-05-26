Hero today, gone tomorrow.

Rajai Davis blasted a three-run homer in his first at-bat with the Mets on Wednesday, but the veteran outfielder was designated for assignment as the corresponding roster move for Michael Conforto's activation from the injured list before Sunday's game against Detroit.

Davis had taken a $243 Uber ride from Pennsylvania to Queens before going deep as a pinch-hitter in the eighth inning of Wednesday night's game against the Nationals.

Waiver pickup Aaron Altherr also blasted a home run as a pinch-hitter in his first at-bat with the Mets one night later. The club decided to keep him for now instead of Davis, but the Mets are hoping the latter goes unclaimed and remains with the organization.

"I think we want to see a little bit of what Altherr can do," Mickey Callaway said before Sunday's game. "Obviously there's years of control and things like that, but it's a tough decision. You go back and forth and you try to come to the best conclusion. It's not always easy, we don't have a crystal ball, but we do the best we can with the information we have and try to continue to keep our depth as much as possible."

Callaway added that Conforto is "a full go" after missing the previous nine games with a concussion suffered in a collision with Robinson Cano against Washington on May 16. Conforto will bat third and play right field Sunday against the Tigers.