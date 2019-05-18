MIAMI — Mets manager Mickey Callaway said he did not consider benching Robinson Cano Saturday after he failed to run out a rally-ending double play Friday. Cano insisted the video board said there were two outs, so when he sent a one-out tapper back to the pitcher, he jogged slowly toward first.

“You don’t just reprimand people to send a message to the rest of the team,” Callaway said. “I really feel that was not an egregious thing on his behalf. He came in and was proactive in his apology and understands that no matter what the board says that we need to be aware of how many outs there are.”

Cano was less diplomatic in his explanation.

“It’s not my mistake,” Cano said. “There were two outs on the board. That’s why I didn’t run it out.”

Cano added he runs out every grounder, which hasn’t been the case this season.

“The whole year, I’ve been running every ground ball,” Cano said. “I would be the last guy to hit a ground ball in that situation and not run it out. … If I know it was two outs, it’s a different story for me. I would’ve run my [butt] off.”