Noah Syndergaard is making a rapid recovery from hand, foot and mouth disease and is expected back in the starting rotation next week, Mickey Callaway said Wednesday.

“He was around today, he looked really good,’’ the manager said after the Mets beat the Padres, 6-4. Syndergaard made an early morning visit to the clubhouse. “He even had the gloves off. He didn’t have to worry about spreading what he’s got, so he came in. He’s in a really good spot right now.’’

Syndergaard is eligible to come off the disabled list July 31 — the date of the nonwaiver trade deadline. Zack Wheeler, the subject of trade speculation, is scheduled to pitch that night in Washington against the Nationals. If Wheeler remains, would Syndergaard pitch the next day? “Could be,’’ Callaway said.

Citi Field farewell?

Some Mets may have made their last appearance at home as they headed on a road trip that will take them past the trade deadline.

“Obviously, they’ve been in the position before, every team has probably been in this position,’’ Callaway said. “But we obviously take that into consideration. I remember watching on TV [in 2016] when [Wilmer] Flores thought he was traded. It can be an emotional thing and you can’t take that lightly, ‘cause these guys care about being here. They’re family in there, We try to make sure that we show them that we value them in a very big way. The business part of it can be tough sometimes and guys have to move on. That’s just how it is.’’

Flores cried when he thought the Mets had traded him to Milwaukee in the never-completed deal for Carlos Gomez. “If it’s gonna happen, it’s gonna happen,’’ Flores said. “I’m not thinking about it. It’ll be the same feeling. I will be upset. I said we had the players in 2015 and we got to the World Series. Now, because we’re not doing great right now, doesn’t mean we’re not gonna win again. Things are out of our control, that’s why I’m not thinking about it.’’

But if he was traded to a playoff team, he’d deal with it. “That’s what you play for,’’ he said, “to be a contender.’’