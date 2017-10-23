Former Mets third baseman and 1986 World Series MVP Ray Knight was charged with assault and battery, according to a statement from the Fairfax County (Virginia) Police Department.
Knight was charged after an incident at his home in the Alexandria area at 4 a.m. on Sunday, according to the statement. The incident resulted after an argument involving Knight and an “acquaintance” — a 33-year-old man — became physical, according to police. Both men had visible injuries and were treated at hospitals, the statement said.
Knight, 64, was released and is due back in court on Jan. 8, 2018.
Knight was traded from the Astros to the Mets on Aug. 28, 1984. His best season with the Mets was in 1986, when he batted .298 with 11 home runs and 76 RBIs. He batted .391 in the 1986 World Series against the Red Sox, earning him the MVP.
Knight currently is a Nationals broadcaster on the Mid-Atlantic Sports Network.
