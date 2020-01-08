TODAY'S PAPER
40° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
40° Good Afternoon
SportsBaseballMets

Former Yankee Reid Brignac to manage Columbia Fireflies, Mets' Class A affiliate

Reid Brignac of the Yankees looks on before

Reid Brignac of the Yankees looks on before a game against the Mets at Yankee Stadium on May, 29 2013. Credit: Jim McIsaac

By Anthony Rieber anthony.rieber@newsday.com @AnthonyRieber
Print

The Mets continued to roll out their minor-league coaching staffs on Wednesday when they announced former Yankee Reid Brignac would be joining the organization as manager of the Class A Columbia Fireflies.

Brignac, 33, appeared in 17 games for the Yankees in 2013 as part of a nine-year major-league playing career that ended in 2016. This is his first coaching or managing assignment.

Brignac will be joined by bench coach Jay Pecci, pitching coach Jerome Williams, hitting coach Mariano Duncan, performance coach Jeff Teitz and head athletic trainer Vanessa Weisbach.

Start times announced

Major League Baseball announced the start times for games in the 2020 season. The Mets will open the season at home on Thursday, March 26 at 1:10 p.m. against the reigning World Series champion Nationals. The Yankees will open the season on the same day in Baltimore at 3:05 p.m.

Newsday columnist Anthony Rieber

Anthony Rieber covers baseball, as well as the NFL, NBA and NHL, for the sports department. He has worked at Newsday since Aug. 31, 1998, and has been in his current position since July 5, 2004.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

New York Sports

Newsday Rangers beat writer Colin Stephenson talks about Rangers rookie Have the Rangers finally reached a turning point?
Newsday Rangers beat writer Colin Stephenson talks about Rangers rookie Colin Stephenson on Shesterkin's Rangers debut
Knicks head coach David Fizdale during the first Fizdale says he has no ill feelings toward Knicks
Knicks forward Julius Randle, right, shoots as Los Lakers rout Knicks in Randle's return, but he's happy to lead NY
Anthony Davis #3 of the Los Angeles Lakers Davis smartly turns down Lakers' latest offer, report says
Igor Shesterkin #31 of the Rangers defends the Shesterkin shows poise in winning his Rangers debut
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search