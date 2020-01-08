The Mets continued to roll out their minor-league coaching staffs on Wednesday when they announced former Yankee Reid Brignac would be joining the organization as manager of the Class A Columbia Fireflies.

Brignac, 33, appeared in 17 games for the Yankees in 2013 as part of a nine-year major-league playing career that ended in 2016. This is his first coaching or managing assignment.

Brignac will be joined by bench coach Jay Pecci, pitching coach Jerome Williams, hitting coach Mariano Duncan, performance coach Jeff Teitz and head athletic trainer Vanessa Weisbach.

Start times announced

Major League Baseball announced the start times for games in the 2020 season. The Mets will open the season at home on Thursday, March 26 at 1:10 p.m. against the reigning World Series champion Nationals. The Yankees will open the season on the same day in Baltimore at 3:05 p.m.