It appears Brandon Nimmo can take whatever the Mets toss at him, be it a joke by general manager Sandy Alderson, an early-season demotion, or even the possibility of sitting him down after his three-hit game against the Brewers Sunday.

Nimmo was a double short of the cycle in five at-bats in the Mets’ 3-2 victory at Citi Field. Nimmo, playing rightfield, had a single in the first, a triple in the fourth and a tying home run in the sixth. He is averaging .400 with six hits in 15 at-bats.

None of that means that finding Nimmo a regular job is in the offing.

“He played a great game,’’ Mickey Callaway said. “His at-bats are always really good. It’s a challenge to get him out there. Our outfield is one of the best in the major leagues as far as I’m concerned. We have some really good hitters out there already, and to try and get at-bats for Nim and [Juan] Lagares is tough.’’

Nimmo did not disagree with his manager.

“You have to just try and help out the team however you can,’’ Nimmo said. “What’s special about this team, if you talk to a lot of the guys around here, it’s the most talented team they’ve played on. So yeah, that makes at-bats hard to come by but that also makes a World Series a very plausible thing. How many opportunities do you get to do that? I want to be part of a World Series team. And if that means I need to come off the bench and put up a good at-bat for a pinch hit or whatever, it may be then that’s what I’m going to do.

“If they need me to start because someone is feeling a little rough that day, then that’s what I’m gonna do. They’ll get the best effort that I can because I want to see this team winning the World Series at the end of the year.’’

Nimmo was sent to Triple-A Las Vegas on Tuesday for a reliever because the Mets’ bullpen had been overworked. He was recalled three days later when Kevin Plawecki (broken hand) became the Mets’ second catcher to be put on the disabled list. The thinking was to have Nimmo available to pinch hit for light-hitting catchers Jose Lobaton and Tomas Nido.

“I felt like the effort that I put out there every day was what I was looking for,’’ Nimmo said. “When you can do that, you can handle that news easier.’’

During the winter meetings last December, Alderson was asked why the Mets didn’t get involved in the sweepstakes for Giancarlo Stanton, who was being peddled by the Marlins.

Alderson responded, “With Brandon Nimmo in rightfield? We just didn’t feel we had a need there.’’

Alderson followed that up with a helping of praise for Nimmo.

Nimmo took no offense, saying, “Wasn’t it said kind of sarcastically? I think he was saying everybody would love to have Stanton, but there’s plenty of other things that go into it. I’m not Giancarlo Stanton. I’m Brandon Nimmo. I am who I am. ‘’