Struggling Jose Reyes was not in the lineup on Monday night against the Marlins. But Reyes is not in imminent danger of losing his roster spot even with a .132 batting average, manager Mickey Callaway said.

Rookie Luis Guillorme started at third base vs. Miami.

Callaway said the Mets value Reyes for his tutelage of young shortstop Amed Rosario and are hoping he can adjust to a part-time role. Reyes was 1-for-12 as a pinch hitter going into Monday.

“We signed Reyes to do a job and have to continue to put him out there to allow him a chance to do that job,” Callaway said. “I think there’s more baseball left in Jose, but I don’t really makes all those roster decisions. I obviously have feedback, but as far as I’m concerned, Jose’s a big part of this team and we’ll continue to go out there and allow him to try to have some success. He has a huge impact on Rosie. I think that he’s really good for Rosie and what Rosie’s trying to do at the major-league level, which is a very difficult thing, and to continue to develop. Jose has a lot of influence over that.”

Reyes, 34, was re-signed to a $2-million contract to be a backup infielder after he led the Mets in plate appearances last season. He has not been a fan favorite at Citi Field this season, but he is known to be a favorite of the team’s ownership.

Extra bases

Phillip Evans, who had been 0-for-7, singled as a pinch hitter in the fifth inning . . . Todd Frazier (hamstring strain) took batting practice on the field for the first time since going on the DL. The Mets third baseman is not yet ready for a minor-league rehab assignment.