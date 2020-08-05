WASHINGTON — This is the rotation-stabilizing, innings-eating version of Rick Porcello the Mets were looking for when they signed him last winter.

In by far the best of his three starts with his new team, Porcello cruised through seven innings of one-run ball as the Mets beat the Nationals, 3-1, to earn a split of the two-game series.

The Mets, who caught a big break when Washington ace Max Scherzer left after just one inning, received strong offensive nights from Brandon Nimmo (three walks, two runs), Dominic Smith (two RBIs) and Luis Guillorme (go-ahead single).

Smith’s seven RBIs are tied with Robinson Cano for most on the team. Guillorme’s knock came after he had just three at-bats in the first dozen games of the season.

Porcello walked none and struck out four. He allowed a run in the first inning, when Adam Eaton and Juan Soto doubled, but settled in from there, retiring his last 10 batters and needed only 33 pitches to get through his final four innings. Manager Luis Rojas pulled him in favor of Seth Lugo (two-out save) at just 81 pitches.

That was a significant improvement over Porcello’s first two outings, when he allowed 11 runs (nine earned) in six innings.

“Just got to keep attacking batters, trust his stuff. That’s him,” manager Luis Rojas said before the game. “We’re not looking for nothing more. We’re looking for that and this guy is a competitor. He’s going to go out there and he’s going to give the best, always. That’s what we’re looking for him to do tonight.”

The Mets would benefit from having this version of Porcello regularly. Their rotation had a 5.12 ERA entering the day, with rookie David Peterson (3.86 ERA) registering as the second-best starter behind Jacob deGrom (2.12 ERA).

A surprise aid for Porcello this time: good defense. In the second inning, shortstop Andres Gimenez dashed across the infield, fielded a bouncer behind the mound and fired to first to get Asdrubal Cabrera. In the fourth, Michael Conforto nabbed Juan Soto trying to go first to third on a single, with Gimenez applying and holding the tag when Soto ever-so-slightly overslid the bag. On the next play, Eric Thames sent a hard grounder to third, where J.D. Davis made a diving stop and strong throw from his knees to end the inning.

Soto, playing in his first game of the season after receiving what he believed was a false positive coronavirus test, was 2-for-4. He also made a diving catch in left to rob Gimenez of a hit.

Scherzer labored through a 27-pitch first, walking Nimmo and allowing Conforto a single before getting an out. Smith’s sacrifice fly gave the Mets the early lead. The Nationals did not reveal during the game why Scherzer exited.

Erick Fedde entered for three innings and allowed the Mets the lead on Guillorme’s RBI single smacked to center in the fourth.

The Mets added a run on Smith’s RBI double in the seventh.

Billy Hamilton went 0-for-4 in his Mets debut, but he stole his 300th career base after reaching on a fielder’s choice. He ranks third in steals among all major-leaguers, behind the Mariners’ Dee Gordon (330) and the Rangers’ Elvis Andrus (303).

With the game in hand — and the Mets not desperate for a big hit in the late innings — Rojas was able to stay away from Jeff McNeil (strained right intercostal) and Amed Rosario (tight left quad). Both infielders were questionable at best to be available off the bench, out of the lineup for a second day in a row with injuries sustained Monday.