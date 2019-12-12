TODAY'S PAPER
Rick Porcello and Mets agree on a one-year deal, source confirms

The Red Sox's Rick Porcello pitches during the first inning of a game against the Yankees in Boston on Sunday. Credit: AP/Michael Dwyer

By Newsday.com sports@newsday.com
The Mets and pitcher Rick Porcello have agreed to terms on a one-year deal, Newsday's David Lennon confirmed Thursday morning. The deal, worth $10 million, a source said, is pending a physical.

Porcello went 14-12 with a 5.57 ERA 174 1/3 innings pitched last season for the Red Sox. He won the AL Cy Young Award in 2016 when he went 22-4 with a 3.15 ERA. 

Porcello is the second starting pitcher the Mets have agreed to terms with during the winter meetings. The Mets also agreed to a one-year contract with righthander Michael Wacha, pending a physical, a source said Wednesday. 

