The Mets and pitcher Rick Porcello have agreed to terms on a one-year deal, Newsday's David Lennon confirmed Thursday morning. The deal, worth $10 million, a source said, is pending a physical.

Porcello went 14-12 with a 5.57 ERA 174 1/3 innings pitched last season for the Red Sox. He won the AL Cy Young Award in 2016 when he went 22-4 with a 3.15 ERA.

Porcello is the second starting pitcher the Mets have agreed to terms with during the winter meetings. The Mets also agreed to a one-year contract with righthander Michael Wacha, pending a physical, a source said Wednesday.