Initially sidelined by what the Mets described as right triceps soreness, Robert Gsellman actually has a partially torn lat, the team announced Tuesday, thrusting into question the rest of his season.

Gsellman landed on the injured list Saturday after being unavailable for four days. An MRI on Monday revealed the more serious nature of the injury, though Gsellman said the Mets didn’t know how partial the partial tear is.

“Injuries can present themselves in other places and it’s a byproduct of what you’re trying to protect,” manager Mickey Callaway said. “You can overcompensate with other muscles to protect the muscle that’s injured.

“We don’t know how long this is going to last. So it didn’t really change our view on timeline or anything like that. It’s unfortunate that he’s not going to be available to us.”

In place of Gsellman (4.66 ERA, 1.37 WHIP), Callaway pointed to Brad Brach (6.07 ERA) and Luis Avilan (4.50 ERA) as relievers who can fill in, albeit probably not in the multi-inning way Gsellman often was good for. Avilan hadn’t allowed a run in 11 1/3 innings since returning from the IL on July 2.

Gsellman said being hurt is “very frustrating.” He wasn’t sure if he was in danger of missing the rest of the season, saying, “I don’t even want to think about that right now.”

There are less than six weeks left in the regular season. In 2017, Noah Syndergaard — as one prior example of a partial lat tear — missed almost five months. The Mets said they didn’t have a timetable for Gsellman’s injury.

“Nobody wants to be hurt,” Gsellman said. “The way the team is playing, I want to be with them. But I’m still going to be here. I’m going to work my butt off to try to get back and support the team.”

Lowrie plays baseball

Infielder Jed Lowrie (left knee, left hamstring, left hip, right calf) began a minor-league rehabilitation assignment Tuesday, serving as the DH for advanced Class A St. Lucie.

Lowrie has had all sorts of fits and starts in trying to get on the field this year, suffering a sprained left knee capsule in the early days of spring training and not playing for the major-league Mets at all. He previously went on a rehab assignment in May — and was thought to be on the brink of returning — before hurting his hamstring.

“It’s still a situation where it’s going to be day-to-day obviously,” Callaway said. “But he’s in a good enough spot to go out and DH today. He’s done a great job with his rehab. He’s progressed well enough to where we feel he’s going to be safe DHing today, but like I said, you can’t predict anything with injuries. It just happens.”

Nimmo moves up

Brandon Nimmo (bulging disc) is also making progress, with the Mets moving his rehab assignment to Triple-A Syracuse from St. Lucie as of Tuesday. He went 1-for-6 in two games for St. Lucie, playing centerfield once.

“That makes us feel more optimistic about him coming back and helping us,” Callaway said. “Because we could use him.”

Davis returns

The Mets brought up Rajai Davis from Syracuse ahead of their series with the Indians, in part to protect against the potential unavailability of J.D. Davis (tight right calf) and in part because they think the called-up Davis is pretty good.

“We feel Raj can help us win a game,” Callaway said. We can put him in to pinch run and he can steal a base. He’s going to put a competitive at-bat together. He can pinch hit in a big situation, move runners over. There’s a lot of reasons why he can really helps us win a game.”

To make room for Rajai Davis on the 25- and 40-man rosters, respectively, the Mets sent Walker Lockett to Syracuse and designated Brooks Pounders for assignment.

Extra bases

J.D. Davis returned to the lineup against the Indians after sitting out most of the weekend and testing his calf in leftfield Tuesday afternoon. … In his first trip back to Citi Field since the Mets traded him to Cleveland in January, Kevin Plawecki spent part of his Tuesday afternoon saying hello to former co-workers. He is slashing .210/.283/.323 as the Indians’ backup backstop.