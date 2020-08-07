It’s no secret that Mets relief pitchers have been one of the team’s biggest weaknesses through the first couple of weeks of the season. Robert Gsellman believes that his return from triceps discomfort will make a difference.

“I think I can definitely help,” the righthander said before first pitch against Miami on Friday night at Citi Field. “We have some good arms down there and add me to get a little better and hopefully we start turning things around.”

Mets relievers entered play Friday night with a 5.33 ERA, 24th of 30 teams.

Gsellman was activated from the injured list before the game with lefty reliever Daniel Zamora being optioned to the teams’ alternate training site. The 27-year-old Gsellman hasn’t pitched for the Mets since last Aug. 11 when a partially torn lat muscle ended his season.

“I was nervous when I woke up this morning. It’s almost been a year since I last played,” Gsellman said. “My nerves are definitely there — my heart is racing — but I’m definitely excited to get back out there and show what I can do.”

Gsellman said that he felt the triceps discomfort shortly after he arrived for summer camp, though he described it as “nothing serious.” He added that the club’s decision was to bring him back slowly and he now feels symptom free and has good endurance.

The Mets’ blueprint calls for Gsellman to be a multi-inning option out of the bullpen. With several players in the team’s end-game faltering thus far, he could see action in high-leverage situations.

Mets clear on virus

The Mets make it a point of pride adhering to COVID-19 protocols that Major League Baseball implemented and the club hasn’t had a player test positive since the intake testing before summer camp opened.

So it should be no surprise how they reacted when the Marlins’ season was suspended three games into the season because of an outbreak, triggering talk of the season being halted. “I think anyone would be a little ticked off,” Gsellman said.

“We knew something like this was going to happen. That’s why the protocols were there, to keep the season going,” manager Luis Rojas said. “We knew we were going to face adversity playing a season while the virus is still out there."

The animus from the Mets quickly turned to sympathy because, as Rojas said, “everyone's health is the top priority.”

“Now hopefully everyone in the Marlins and Cardinals organizations are doing well,” Gsellman said. “We’ve just got to try to do a better job with social distance and keeping the mask on and keeping away from each other. It we do that, we’ll be able to finish the season.”

Extra bases

Outfielder Ryan Cordell, who appeared in four games, including a start in centerfield, was outrighted to the team’s alternate training site . . . Infielder Luis Carpio was added to the 60-man player pool.