The once-unthinkable reality of Robinson Cano, New York Mets superstar, made its way to Citi Field on Thursday in the Mets’ 4-0 loss to the Nationals.

It was an uneventful day for the second baseman — he went 0-for-3 — except for when he hopped over a plastic bag blowing around the infield, one of the many pieces of garbage strewn about the field in the late innings.

During pregame introductions, Cano drew a modest cheer from the sellout crowd, introduced by longtime Mets play-by-play voice/intros emcee Howie Rose with a “Welcome to Queens!” over the public-address system.

“I felt the love,” Cano said. “We appreciate all the fans that came out today and support the team.”

So closely identified with the Yankees for his nine seasons and five All-Star appearances in the Bronx, Cano said it wasn’t trippy at all to be donning the orange and blue.

“Once you commit to play for a team, your heart and everything is for that team,” Cano said. “The way I’ve been embraced since spring training, it’s made me feel right away like a part of this team. It feels good today to go out and see all the fans, the way they support the team.”

Tebowmania hits Syracuse

Tim Tebow went 0-for-4 Thursday in his first game for Triple-A Syracuse, which was also its first game as a Mets affiliate. Batting sixth, Tebow struck out twice and grounded out twice against Pawtucket, the Red Sox’s top minor-league team.

Extra bases

The Mets are honoring longtime Newsday baseball writer Marty Noble, who died last month, with a press-box seat dedicated in his honor. A small placard reads “In memory, Marty Noble, a writer’s writer, 1948-2019,” and on Thursday there was a bouquet of red roses. Before first pitch, the Mets included Noble in their in memoriam moment of silence along with Mel Stottlemyre and Frank Robinson … Cano moved into David Wright’s old locker — prime real estate, a two-cubbie setup by the clubhouse's main entrance … Brodie Van Wagenen, standing in front of the Mets’ dugout an hour before pregame festivities, was asked by a security guard to show ID.