After lingering as all but final for days, the Mets’ blockbuster trade with the Mariners became final, finally, Monday afternoon.

Robinson Cano and Edwin Diaz officially are Mets. Jarred Kelenic, Justin Dunn, Jay Bruce, Anthony Swarzak and Gerson Bautista officially are not. The Mets also received $20 million from the Mariners to defray the cost of Cano’s contract.

The Mets will introduce Cano and Diaz at a news conference 11 a.m. Tuesday at Citi Field.

Cano is an eight-time All-Star second baseman who served an 80-game PED suspension in 2018, and Diaz was perhaps the best closer in baseball this past season.

Diaz, 24, answers the Mets’ ninth-inning question. He had a 1.96 ERA, a 0.79 WHIP and 57 saves (most in the majors) in 2018, but in a testament to the unreliability of relief pitchers, he temporarily lost his job as the Mariners’ closer in May 2017.

Seth Lugo and Robert Gsellman are the only other pitchers guaranteed bullpen spots. That, along with the money, puts the Mets in prime position to pursue any number of free-agent relievers, who include Andrew Miller, Adam Ottavino, Craig Kimbrel, Jeurys Familia, David Robertson and Zach Britton.

For Cano, who is due $24 million each of the next five seasons, the trade is a reunion with his original major-league city (as a Yankees standout from 2005-13) and his former agent (Brodie Van Wagenen, who negotiated Cano’s 10-year, $240-million contract after he left the Yankees).

Despite a track record as consistent as anybody's, Cano also comes with questions: He is 36 but was an All-Star as recently as 2017 and played well after his return from the PED suspension. He had a .303/.374/.471 slash line, 10 homers and 50 RBIs in 80 games.

Now the Mets can get on to the next one — and the one after that and the one after that. If you need any convincing that new general manager Van Wagenen and his team are far from done reshaping the roster, remember: The Mets had losing records and finished fourth in the NL East in each of the past two seasons. And the teams ahead of them in 2018 — Braves, Nationals, Phillies, in that order — also have gotten better this offseason.

In what has been another slow start to baseball’s winter, the Mets’ division has been a busy outlier.

The Braves made a big splash when they signed third baseman Josh Donaldson, a former AL MVP coming off an injury-plagued year, and catcher Brian McCann to one-year deals on the same day late last month. The addition of Donaldson made them better, potentially much better, at one of their weaker positions. Atlanta plans to turn Johan Camargo, its regular third baseman last season, into a super utility player.

Washington snagged a pair of potential Mets targets in Kurt Suzuki and Yan Gomes to upgrade behind the plate. By acquiring Kyle Barraclough (trade with the Marlins) and signing Trevor Rosenthal (missed 2018 because of Tommy John surgery), the Nats got an early start on attempting to improve their bullpen, a perennial problem. Face of the franchise Bryce Harper, a free agent, could very well choose to stay in D.C.

And then there are the Phillies, who are primary threats in the chase for the Big Two — Harper and shortstop/third baseman Manny Machado — and whose owner, John Middleton, told USA Today they are going to spend money “and maybe even be a little bit stupid about it.” They, like the Nationals, have met with pitcher Patrick Corbin, also a Yankees target. Philly’s only major move has been reportedly trading for shortstop Jean Segura in a not-yet-announced deal with the Mariners.

As for the rebuilding Marlins, well, nobody expects them to be good in 2019. But they are a player in one of the offseason’s main storylines depending on what they do with catcher J.T. Realmuto.