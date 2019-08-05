TODAY'S PAPER
80° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
80° Good Afternoon
SportsBaseballMets

Robinson Cano placed on injured list with strained left hamstring

The Mets' Robinson Cano, front, is helped off

The Mets' Robinson Cano, front, is helped off the field by first base coach Glenn Sherlock, back, during the fourth inning against the Pirates in Pittsburgh, Sunday. Photo Credit: AP/Gene J. Puskar

By Laura Amato laura.amato@newsday.com
Print

As the Mets look to continue their recent string of success, they’ll have to do it without Robinson Cano.

The team placed the second baseman on the injured list Monday after he strained his left hamstring in Sunday’s 13-2 win over the Pirates.

Cano got hurt in the fourth inning when he pulled up after rounding first on what initially looked like his third double of the game. He left the game, walked slowly back to the dugout and was replaced at second base by Jeff McNeil.

“He just kind of hesitated at first, didn’t know if he wanted to go, decided to go,” manager Mickey Callaway said Monday before the Mets’ doubleheader against the Marlins at Citi Field.

Callaway said he didn’t have any more specifics regarding Cano’s injury or a timetable for his return. “He’s getting tested and everything as we speak," he said. "So, we’ll have more information later.”

Cano, 36, already has had two stints on the injured list with strained left quadriceps, once in May and once in June. Callaway said he didn’t believe there was any indication the current injury was related.

Luis Guillorme was called up from Triple-A Syracuse to take Cano's place on the roster. Guillorme batted .307 in 69 games with Syracuse this season, and Callaway said he liked his ability to “put together a pretty good at-bat.”

“We felt like he was the best fit at this point,” he added.

Cano’s injury comes at a particularly poor time as he seemed to have rediscovered his swing. After ending a career-high 0-for-23 slump, Cano has gone 10-for-17, including four straight multi-hit games and five extra-base hits. He was 3-for-3 before exiting Sunday’s game.

The Mets begin a seven-game homestand Monday, coming into the doubleheader with nine wins in their last 10 games to pull within three games of a wild-card spot.

By Laura Amato laura.amato@newsday.com

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

New York Sports

Jets quarterback Sam Darnold warms up during training Glauber: Darnold feeling hip about new arm strength
Rangers defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk against the Winnipeg Jets Ex-Ranger Shattenkirk agrees to deal with Lightning
Liberty center Tina Charles shoots the ball against Turnovers lead to double-digit Liberty loss
Yankees first baseman Mike Ford follows through on Lennon: Yankees give new meaning to 'you're out!'
Yankees catcher Kyle Higashioka and relief pitcher Chad Yankees complete four-game sweep of Red Sox
Gio Urshela talks to Yankees trainer Steve Donohue Urshela says he's OK after foul balls to each leg
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search