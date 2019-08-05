As the Mets look to continue their recent string of success, they’ll have to do it without Robinson Cano.

The team placed the second baseman on the injured list Monday after he strained his left hamstring in Sunday’s 13-2 win over the Pirates.

Cano got hurt in the fourth inning when he pulled up after rounding first on what initially looked like his third double of the game. He left the game, walked slowly back to the dugout and was replaced at second base by Jeff McNeil.

“He just kind of hesitated at first, didn’t know if he wanted to go, decided to go,” manager Mickey Callaway said Monday before the Mets’ doubleheader against the Marlins at Citi Field.

Callaway said he didn’t have any more specifics regarding Cano’s injury or a timetable for his return. “He’s getting tested and everything as we speak," he said. "So, we’ll have more information later.”

Cano, 36, already has had two stints on the injured list with strained left quadriceps, once in May and once in June. Callaway said he didn’t believe there was any indication the current injury was related.

Luis Guillorme was called up from Triple-A Syracuse to take Cano's place on the roster. Guillorme batted .307 in 69 games with Syracuse this season, and Callaway said he liked his ability to “put together a pretty good at-bat.”

“We felt like he was the best fit at this point,” he added.

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Cano’s injury comes at a particularly poor time as he seemed to have rediscovered his swing. After ending a career-high 0-for-23 slump, Cano has gone 10-for-17, including four straight multi-hit games and five extra-base hits. He was 3-for-3 before exiting Sunday’s game.

The Mets begin a seven-game homestand Monday, coming into the doubleheader with nine wins in their last 10 games to pull within three games of a wild-card spot.