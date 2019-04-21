ST. LOUIS — Add another injury scare to the Mets’ list: X-rays were negative on Robinson Cano’s right hand Sunday afternoon.

But Cano, wearing a cast after the Mets’ 6-4 loss to the Cardinals, said he might need more tests Monday.

“Depends on how I feel when I get up,” he said.

Twice last year, first with Jason Vargas and then Kevin Plawecki, the Mets had hand X-rays that came back negative before another image revealed a fracture.

Cano left the game in the seventh inning after getting hit on the right hand by an Andrew Miller fastball.

It initially was ruled a hit-by-pitch, but third-base ump Paul Emmel, the crew chief, ruled that Cano swung.

Furious with the call — and the late notice of it, after Cano left the game and Juan Lagares entered — manager Mickey Callaway was ejected for the second time this road trip (and season). Callaway also was angry Saturday when Pete Alonso was hit by a pitch that was called a swing.

“It’s not an interpretation of the rule,” Emmel told a pool reporter. “It’s a black-and-white rule. You swing and get hit with the pitch, it’s a dead-ball strike.”

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Callaway said: “They said, ‘Oh, by the way, he swung.’ Not good.”

When Lagares finished the at-bat with a whiff, the strikeout was added to Cano’s line. In the ninth, Lagares, as the potential tying run, struck out looking at a 104.2-mph sinker from Jordan Hicks to end the game.