Robinson Cano OK after another hand scare

Mets second baseman Robinson Cano takes his left

Mets second baseman Robinson Cano takes his left glove off after being hit in the hand with a ball while at bat during the first inning against the Brewers in a game at Citi Field on Sunday.

By Tim Healey timothy.healey@newsday.com
The bad news for Robinson Cano was that his left hand was still a bit swollen and sore Monday.

The good news was that is the extent of the damage.

After Cano was hit on the hand by a Gio Gonzalez fastball Sunday, further tests reiterated what the initial negative X-rays said: no break, no fracture, no big deal.

“It’s a huge relief,” Cano said. “The last thing you want is to be out.”

Cano was out of the lineup Monday, though, as the Mets opened a four-game series against the Reds at Citi Field but said he hopes to miss only a day or two.

This is the second week in a row Cano survived a hand scare. Last Sunday and Monday, he went through the same routine: X-rays after getting hit by a pitch on the right hand, followed by next-day tests for peace of mind.

After getting off to a slow start in his first season with the Mets, Cano is getting closer to his normal numbers, hitting .270 with a .324 OBP and .430 slugging percentage in 26 games. He has three homers and 11 RBIs.

Cano is on milestone watch, too. He has 2,497 career hits and 1,197 career runs.

