Robinson Cano already is making his presence felt in the Mets lineup.

The new second baseman got his career in blue and orange started right with a solo home run in his first plate appearance with the club, giving the Mets a 1-0 lead before Jacob deGrom even took the mound.

With a 1-1 count, Nationals ace Max Scherzer threw Cano a changeup on the inside half of the plate with little break. Cano jumped on the pitch, sending it over the fence just left of centerfield.

Cano, batting third in his first game with the club, now has 312 home runs in his career over 15 seasons. In 80 games last season, he homered 10 times.

