The Mets have activated All-Star second baseman Robinson Cano from the injured list.

Cano was set to bat third against the San Francisco Giants on Wednesday night. He’s been out since May 22 with a strained left quadriceps.

Cano said Sunday he hoped to be active for the series opener Tuesday, but he was held back an extra day.

Acquired last offseason from Seattle, Cano is hitting .241 with three homers and 13 RBIs with the Mets. He has been criticized for failing to hustle on a few groundball outs this season, then was injured running hard on a groundout.

Aaron Altherr, who was claimed off waivers on May 26, was designated for assignment. The 28-year-old blasted a pinch-hit solo home run in his first at-bat with the club for his only hit in 11 plate appearances.