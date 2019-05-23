TODAY'S PAPER
Mets' Robinson Cano and Jeff McNeil go on the 10-day injured list

Robinson Cano of the New York Mets leaves

Robinson Cano of the New York Mets leaves a game against the Washington Nationals before the start of the fourth inning at Citi Field on May 22, 2019. Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

By Tim Healey timothy.healey@newsday.com
The Mets’ walking wounded gained two more members Thursday as Robinson Cano (strained left quadriceps) and Jeff McNeil (tight left hamstring) went on the 10-day injured list.

Cano suffered his injury Wednesday night as he ran out a ground ball to shortstop. He pulled up on his way to first, exited immediately and went for an MRI even before the game ended.

McNeil has been dealing with the ab tightness.

They join Michael Conforto (concussion), Brandon Nimmo (neck inflammation) and Seth Lugo (right shoulder tendinitis) as prominent Mets to suffer injuries recently. Jed Lowrie and Yoenis Cespedes, already on the IL, also suffered new injuries recently.

The Mets called up infielder Luis Guillorme and reliever Ryan O’Rourke from Triple-A Syracuse.

