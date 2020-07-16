Robinson Cano got to come back to New York before the 2019 season after the Mets acquired him in a blockbuster deal with the Mariners. This season he got to be reunited with one of his closest friends from that first stint in the Big Apple: Melky Cabrera.

Cano and Cabrera were two of the young fan favorites on the Yankees when they won the 2009 World Series. Cabrera was signed as a free agent at the end of June and the Mets hope he can be a key player off the bench in the outfield. Last season he slashed .280/.313/.399 for Pittsburgh.

“I'm just happy to have him here. We’re united again,” Cano said in his first interview since missing eight straight days of summer camp, one in which he said he would be ready for Opening Day in a week. “The goal here is to win a championship and it would be great to win another championship together.”

Cano and Cabrera were on the same side in Thursday night’s intrasquad scrimmage. Cano was at his usual second base and Cabrera played leftfield.

“It’s good to have him here and I know what he can bring to the table,” Cano said. “He’s a guy with experience that can help the team from both sides of the plate and also in the outfield. He can help this team to win games.”

Cespedes runs well

Yoenis Cespedes is beginning to answer some of the questions about whether he will be ready when the season starts. Since summer camp opened, his hitting has looked excellent. But Cespedes had two heel surgeries and another surgery for a broken right ankle in the two years since he last played and he needs to prove he can run the bases and — possibly — play the outfield.

In Tuesday night’s scrimmage — where he was a designated hitter — he looked reasonably good on the bases.

He stretched a single into a double when he lofted a ball down the rightfield line and it caromed off the wall before Michael Conforto could corral it. He advanced from second to third on a passed ball.

Extra bases

Righthander Michael Wacha pitched five innings – he actually recorded 19 outs – without allowing a hit in the scrimmage. The only batter to reach base against him was on a Dom Smith error at first base. Wacha had four strikeouts . . . Wilson Ramos hit a two-run homer off righty Tyler Bashlor and Ryan Cordell homered off lefty Stephen Gonsalves.