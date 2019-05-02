Robinson Cano is one hit shy of reaching 2,500 for his career
Robinson Cano ripped a single into left-center in the first inning of the Mets’ 1-0 win over Cincinnati Thursday at Citi Field for hit No. 2,499. Only 100 players in major-league history have reached hit No. 2,500.
The 36-year-old second baseman will try to reach it on the road. The Mets open a six-game trip Friday night at Milwaukee. Whenever it comes, you should know Cano is going to appreciate the moment.
“It means a lot,” said Cano, who’s batting .351 over his last 15 games with a plate appearance after going 1-for-3. “It’s something that you dream as a kid, to be able to play in the big leagues. You never dream to get this kind of milestone, but just come out and be able to be a good player and be able to play for a long time.
“To be able to be close, to need one more hit to accomplish it, I just want to look back and see all the hard work that I put into my career. It’s something that keeps motivating me more and more and more to go out and keep doing everything I’ve got.”
So is he thinking about becoming Mr. 3,000?
“No, that’s a lot of hits left,” Cano said. “It sounds easy, huh?”
Alonso honored
Pete Alonso’s impressive start resulted in him being named Thursday as the NL Rookie of the Month for April. The first baseman matched the Mets record for homers prior to May 1 with nine. His 26 RBIs tied the franchise record and represented the third-highest total in major-league history by a rookie through April.
“It just clears up a lot of things being successful,” Alonso said. “I work really hard at my craft. It justifies all the hard work I’ve done throughout my life. I’m really thankful.”
