PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — With improved health will come improved performance, Robinson Cano said Sunday. That is why he focused this offseason on strengthening his legs, a problem area for him in 2019.

“I know I can do better, and that’s my goal this year, stay healthy,” he said. “I know if I’m healthy I can be myself. I can be the Robbie you guys always used to see playing this game.”

A brief summation of his first season with the Mets: After joining the team in a blockbuster trade — in which general manager Brodie Van Wagenen, Cano’s former agent, mortgaged a noteworthy part of the team’s future in the form of prospect Jarred Kelenic — Cano disappointed. He hit .256 with a .307 OBP and .428 slugging percentage, all well below his career norms.

It didn’t help that he was hit by pitches on the hands several times, and he thrice went on the injured list because of leg injuries.

“Bad year last year,” Cano said. “I was injured. That’s not an excuse, but I know if I’m healthy I can play this game the way I used to play.”

With the Mets’ top second-base alternative, Jeff McNeil, penciled in as the starter at third, a Cano rebound will be critical to the team’s success — this year and beyond. Cano, 37, is due a $24 million salary each of the next four seasons.

He will play this season under Luis Rojas, the first-year manager who last year got to know Cano when he was the quality control coach. When Rojas managed the Dominican Republic team in an Olympics qualifier during the offseason, Cano’s father, Jose Cano, was on his coaching staff.

“I don’t want to say we’re best friends, because we’re not, but we got to talk a lot last year,” Cano said. “We got along pretty good.”

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Extra bases

Yoenis Cespedes will participate in the Mets’ first full-squad workout Monday, Van Wagenen said. Cespedes has been working out mostly on his own schedule in Port St. Lucie as he recovers from a broken ankle . . . The Mets hosted a clinic for about 100 local Special Olympic athletes and their families Sunday. Jacob deGrom, Steven Matz, Dominic Smith and Tim Tebow were among those who helped out.