WASHINGTON — As Jeff McNeil and Amed Rosario were missing from the Mets’ lineup for a second game in a row Wednesday, their most injured infielder, Robinson Cano, provided good news: He expects to return as soon as he is eligible.

The Mets put Cano on the 10-day injured list with a strained groin Tuesday. He can come off Aug. 14 — a week from Friday.

That is the timetable Cano has assigned himself.

“Well, looking for the next 10 days,” Cano said. “I'm working to strengthen it, everything goes well. So I would say 10 days.”

The injured occurred in the fourth inning Monday in Atlanta, when Cano tried to score from second on J.D. Davis single (but was thrown out at home). This is his fourth trip to the IL with a leg injury in one-plus seasons with the Mets — and this one comes after an offseason spent strengthening his legs.

“I never use the word ‘frustrated,’” Cano said. “You want to be able to go out there and I love to play this game so much, to go out there and help the team win games. At the same time, thank God it was nothing major, that I was smart to get out of the game.”

Rookie Andres Gimenez, the Mets’ top backup infielder, is in line to absorb significant playing time for however long Cano is out (and especially for however long McNeil and Rosario are out).

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

“We want to see more of him on the field and I know he can help us greatly defensively, with the bat and he’s a great baserunner as well,” manager Luis Rojas said.

McNeil (strained right intercostal) has been limited in his baseball activity since tweaking his back/side during batting practice Monday. But he expected to be back soon, especially with the benefit of a team off day Thursday.

In a normal, six-month season, is this something that would push McNeil to the injured list for 10 days?

“No, I don't think so,” he said. “It's very minor. Hopefully just getting in the training room a little bit, getting it loose, in a few days it shouldn’t be anything.”

Rosario is day-to-day, like McNeil, with a tight left quad. He did not speak to reporters. Rojas said their availability Wednesday would be determined by how they felt after going through warmups.

Mets add pitcher

The Mets acquired righthander Ariel Jurado from the Rangers for a player to be named later and cash. Ryan Cordell was designated for assignment to open a spot on the 40-man roster for Jurado, who was assigned to the alternate training site in Brooklyn.

Jurado, 24, has a career 5.85 ERA in 44 games (26 starts). He has struck out 103 and walked 54 in 177 innings.

The Mets did not add anyone to the active roster to replace Cordell, who started in centerfield Tuesday, choosing to play with 29 players instead of 30. They didn’t want to add someone only to have to subtract him Thursday when rosters decrease to 28.

Extra bases

Marcus Stroman (torn left calf muscle) threw a 43-pitch bullpen session Tuesday, Rojas said, and is scheduled for another simulated game Thursday . . . Rojas said he has noticed a “big difference, very big difference” in Jeurys Familia’s self-esteem following offseason weight loss and a strong start to this season . . . Brandon Nimmo’s leadoff walk against Max Scherzer Wednesday extended his on-base streak to 28 games, the longest in the majors and tied for the longest in his career . . . Pete Alonso debuted on Wednesday his new YouTube show, “On First,” an inside look at his midgame conversations. When the Braves’ Freddie Freeman reached first, he noted to his fellow first baseman: “It doesn’t matter if I have five days of practice or 1,000. I still can’t hit Jacob deGrom.”