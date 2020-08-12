Robinson Cano’s injury last week was bad news all around. The diagnosis — a Grade 2 left groin strain — sounded severe. The impact to the Mets of losing a hitter slashing .412/.462/.559 was potentially devastating. However the Mets might get a best-case scenario: Cano could return when he is eligible on Friday.

The club had Cano simulating game conditions the past two days. On Tuesday he went back and forth between taking balls in the field and sitting on the bench, which manager Luis Rojas said “let the muscle rest and then ramps it up again.” On Wednesday he was to hit against live pitching.

“It’s another step ahead, moving toward when he is eligible,” Rojas said. “Right now everything is going well.”

Cano needs to be in the lineup as soon as possible, but it could be at designated hitter. Touted rookie Andres Gimenez took a .293 batting average and a run of 38 errorless innings at second base, third base and shortstop into Wednesday night’s game against Washington. Gimenez had been a defensive replacement for Cano late in games and the Mets could want him in the field and the lineup.

Gimenez started at shortstop Wednesday with Luis Guillorme at second base as starting shortstop Amed Rosario was dealing with a stomach malady for the second straight day. That combination up the middle was very effective in its debut on Tuesday when Gimenez and Guillorme turned three double plays.

Rojas said that Rosario could be available off the bench.

Diaz lights out

Edwin Diaz may be finally finding his groove. After early-season let downs against the Braves and Red Sox weakened his grasp on the closer role, he hasn’t allowed a run in five outings entering Wednesday, striking out 10 in five innings. He believes pitching more regularly has helped.

“I like everything. I've been able to command my pitches in a way that I've wanted to,” Diaz said through an interpreter “I've been able to throw my fastball for strikes. I've been able to throw my slider early in the count [or] late in the count.”

“[He’s] lights out, man,” Rojas said. “His fastball is right where we want it and the slider just follows up right in that same path...There's a lot of good things happening to him.”

Extra bases

Injured infielder Jed Lowrie is having a series of injections in his left knee — including PRP — with the aim of alleviating the discomfort there and possibly getting him activated. The 36-year-old’s timeline to return would depend on how he responds to the treatments...Michael Wacha, on the IL with shoulder inflammation, played catch at a distance of 75 feet on Tuesday.