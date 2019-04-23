Robinson Cano returned to the Mets’ lineup on Tuesday, two days after getting hit by a pitch on his right hand and leaving a game in St. Louis.

Cano was announced as a pinch hitter in the seventh inning of Monday’s 5-1 win over the Phillies. But manager Mickey Callaway said Cano was being mostly used as a decoy in the hopes that Phillies manager Gabe Kapler would bring in a lefthander, which he did in Jose Alvarez.

Callaway countered with J.D. Davis, who hit a ground ball that was deflected by Alvarez and then thrown away for an error by second baseman Cesar Hernandez. That miscue led to two unearned runs for the Mets.

Going into Tuesday, the Mets had been hit by a pitch a major-league high 15 times, including five times by Jeff McNeil (tied for most in the majors with the Cubs’ Anthony Rizzo). Mets pitchers had hit 10 batters.

Amed Rosario missed his second straight game with flu-like symptoms. But the Mets shortstop felt good enough to go through batting practice and infield drills. Callaway hoped Rosario would be available off the bench. Luis Guillorme started at short.

Cano’s new cause

The Mets announced they and Cano have joined forces with the organization Strike Out Slavery and will hold an anti-human trafficking awareness night on June 8, when the Rockies visit Citi Field. The evening will feature a postgame concert by Lauryn Hill.

Strike Out Slavery was created by Angels first baseman/DH Albert Pujols and his wife, Deidre, in 2017. The organization will also hold awareness events this summer in Anaheim and Kansas City.

For Pete’s sake

Pete Alonso has the most home runs (8), RBIs (21), extra-base hits (16) and multi-hit games (9) through 22 games in Mets history.

Alonso went into the night leading all MLB rookies in homers, RBIs, walks (11), hits (26), runs (18) and OPS (1.144).