Robinson Cano was not in the lineup on Friday night because of a tight left quadriceps as the Mets hosted the Rockies. The Mets say a return trip to the injured list hasn’t been ruled out for the 36-year-old second baseman, but Cano is optimistic he can play as soon as Saturday.

“In my mind, I want to play right now,” Cano said after going through running and fielding drills at Citi Field. “Everything feels good today . . . It felt good, but this was the first time that I ran 100 percent. They just want to wait and see. We don’t want to take a chance.”

Cano, who was activated from the IL on Wednesday, reinjured the quadriceps running to first base and departed that game after four innings.

With Cano out, Jeff McNeil started at second base and Dominic Smith was in left against Colorado righty Antonio Senzatela.

Manager Mickey Callaway has been pleased with Smith’s work in the outfield after the Mets spent the entire spring training and the first part of the season saying they wouldn’t use the first baseman in left. Then multiple injuries struck and the team reversed course.

“He’s done a professional job preparing to go out there,” Callaway said. “He still hasn’t had a ton of attempts out there in left, but the one’s he’s had . . . We know he’s going to catch the ball if he can get to it.”

Smith went into the game hitting .373 with four home runs and nine RBIs.

n Welcome back

Original Met Frank Thomas, who hit 34 home runs for the 1962 team, visited Citi Field along with 1990s Met Rico Brogna as part of the team’s alumni outreach. Thomas will turn 90 on Tuesday.