MIAMI — Robinson Cano failed to run out a ground-ball double play again Sunday, and manager Mickey Callaway was fine with that.

In the fourth inning of the Mets’ 3-0 loss to the Marlins, Cano hit a ball that bounced behind home plate, then rolled fair a few feet up the first-base line. Cano, watching it the whole way, thought it was foul. Miami catcher Chad Wallach picked it up and threw to second to begin an easy double play.

“Things are piling up on Robbie right now,” Callaway said. “I mean, come on, let’s face it. He hit into a double play, the ball lands foul and spins into fair territory. He saw it hit foul and by the time he looked back up the ball had spun into fair territory and the play was over.”

Cano said: “I don’t want to say it’s a bad look. I thought it was foul, like everybody else.”

On Friday, Cano sent a bouncer back to the pitcher and jogged slowly toward first as the Marlins completed a rally-killing double play. Cano claimed that the video board in centerfield said there were two outs..

A ballpark video feed, however, showed that when Cano hit the ball, the video board display was correct, showing one out.

“It’s not my mistake,” Cano, who has a reputation for not hustling, insisted Saturday. “I would be the last guy to hit a ground ball in that situation and not run it out.”

Cano stuck to that Sunday afternoon.

“I have witnesses here that saw the same thing and they saw two outs,” he said.

Callaway said he didn’t consider benching Cano after his Sunday incident.

“I’m not defending not running down the line,” said Callaway, who in December said it was OK for Cano not to run out ground balls. “I didn’t feel that that was enough to warrant taking him out of the game at that point.”

Extra bases

Jason Vargas (left hamstring strain) allowed one run in four innings Sunday for Double-A Binghamton in what is expected to be his only rehab start. He struck out five and walked three. … Luis Avilan’s sore left elbow hasn’t progressed as quickly as the Mets expected, and he hasn’t started throwing yet. He returned to Port St. Lucie as the Mets left Miami.