Robinson Cano returned to the Mets lineup on Wednesday night after missing nearly three full games with a sore left hand.

Cano was hit by a Gio Gonzalez pitch in the first inning of the Mets’ victory over the Brewers on Sunday and immediately departed. It was the second time in eight days that Cano was hit on the hand and had to leave a game.

Nothing was broken either time, which was a relief for Cano since he suffered a broken hand last season after he was hit by a pitch while with the Mariners. The day after the injury, Cano was suspended for 80 games for violating Major League Baseball’s performance-enhancing drug policy.

Cano went into Wednesday batting .270 with three homers and 11 RBIs in 100 at-bats.

Jeff McNeil, who played second base in Cano’s absence and went 4-for-5 on Tuesday, started in left on Wednesday.

Pete’s skills

Some acrobatic performers from Cirque du Soleil visited the Mets during batting practice and demonstrated their skills, which included juggling baseballs, balancing a bat on their noses and doing backflips on the infield grass.

The bat belonged to Pete Alonso, who did not try the nose-balancing thing but it turns out is quite the capable juggler of baseballs. Alonso did not attempt any backflips, but he did participate in a jumping heel-click with one of the performers.

The Amazin' talents of @Cirque stopped by @CitiField today. It turns out they may have a new member in @Pete_Alonso20. 😂🤯 pic.twitter.com/D4TPXYRbaR — New York Mets (@Mets) May 121, 2019

The Cirque du Soleil will be held in Citi Field’s parking lot from May 3-June 9.

Nido catches deGrom

Jacob deGrom’s best start of the season going into Wednesday came with Tomas Nido behind the plate. On April 3, deGrom threw seven scoreless innings and struck out 14 against the Marlins.

Nido started again on Wednesday. Mickey Callaway said it was mostly to give Wilson Ramos a day off before Thursday’s 12:10 p.m. series finale.