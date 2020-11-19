A day after Robinson Cano was suspended for the 2021 season after he failed, again, a performance-enhancing drug test, there remained Thursday more questions than answers — from his side of things, at least.

Why was Stanozolol, a steroid, in his system?

Why, at his age and stage, would he risk the legacy (and financial) implications that come with a second positive PED test?

Did he regret making his grand declarations at the time of his first suspension or making Brodie Van Wagenen look silly for defending Cano and his character at the time of his December 2018 trade to the Mets?

"I would never do anything to cheat the rules of the game that I love," Cano said through the MLB Players Association in May 2018, when he tested positive for a diuretic, which is sometimes used to mask a PED. "And after undergoing dozens of drug tests over more than a decade, I have never tested positive for a performance enhancing substance for the simple reason that I have never taken one."

Cano’s representatives at Roc Nation did not respond to requests for comment. The MLBPA declined to comment.

Whatever those answers, the Mets are in a fine position — perhaps a better position — without their second baseman. The biggest reason is money. They will save more than $20 million, since Cano, 38, does not get paid while he is suspended.

How will the Mets use the cash that Cano won’t receive? One inquiring mind asked owner Steve Cohen on Twitter and suggested bullpen carts — to drive relievers from the bullpen to the infield — were a worthy investment.

Cohen, as part of his recent habit of interacting directly with fans on the social-media platform, responded within three minutes.

"Spend it on players," he wrote. "Bullpen cart can wait."

The Mets have plenty of ways they can spend the money on players. Most of the best free agents this offseason — J.T. Realmuto, Trevor Bauer, George Springer, D.J. LeMahieu, Marcell Ozuna and others — could reasonably fit onto the Mets’ roster, some better than others. And they are likely to hand out a few smaller contracts to fill other holes.

If they signed with the Mets, any of those players would still be on the team when Cano — and his salary — return for 2022. If and when that happens, Cano will be facing a potentially difficult dynamic when he has to interact with other major-leaguers.

Cheating is a good way to draw the ire of your peers. Some big-leaguers believe that the current punishments for PEDs — 80 games for a first offense, 162 games for a second offense, a reverseable lifetime ban for a third offense — are too weak.

"LIFE TIME BAN," Athletics reliever Jake Diekman tweeted shortly after the Cano news broke Wednesday.

Cardinals reliever Jordan Hicks similarly chimed in: "Stop cheating mannn."

Michael Young, a 14-year major-leaguer who broke in during the early 2000s when steroid use was rampant, used the Cano case to warn aspiring ballplayers.

"Hey kids...don’t take steroids," tweeted Young, a longtime Ranger who works for the team now as a special assistant to the general manager. "Go compete. Go improve when it’s hard to do so. You’ll love the feeling of risk far more than phony success. Whatever short term gains you’ll get are nothing compared to the people you play against thinking you didn’t earn a thing."

And then there are those close with Cano. Tigers third baseman Jeimer Candelario, who works out with Cano in the Dominican Republic, seemed to be caught off guard by the news during his coincidentally scheduled interview with Detroit-area reporters Wednesday.

After two failed tests, it is hard even for Cano’s friends and mentees to defend him.

"I saw the news," Candelario, 26, said. "He's a human being. I'm here for him. He's my friend. I can't tell him much more than that . . . I will give him a couple of days, then I will try to reach him. But there’s not much that I can say."