Mets second baseman Robinson Cano tested positive for a performance-enhancing drug and will be suspended for the entire 2021 season — forfeiting his $24 million salary, all but killing his Hall of Fame hopes and opening numerous beneficial possibilities for the Mets this offseason.

Cano tested positive for Stanozolol, a synthetic steroid derived from testosterone. Because this is his second violation of MLB’s PED rules — he also tested positive for a diuretic, sometimes used to hide the presence of banned substances, in 2018 — he gets the longer suspension of 162 games, up from the first-offense 80-game punishment.

"We were extremely disappointed to be informed about Robinson’s suspension for violating Major League Baseball’s Joint Drug Prevention and Treatment Program," Mets president Sandy Alderson said in a statement. "The violation is very unfortunate for him, the organization, our fans, and the sport. The Mets fully support MLB’s efforts toward eliminating performance enhancing substances from the game."

Cano, 38, is under contract at $24 million per season through 2023.

To replace Cano, the Mets have several in-house candidates to play second base in 2021, including multi-position All-Star Jeff McNeil, shortstop Andres Gimenez and utility infielder Luis Guillorme.

But the massive gap in their infield also opens up the possibility they try to sign D.J. LeMahieu, the American League batting champion who was an All-Star twice in two seasons for the Yankees. He ranks as the best infielder available on the free-agent market.