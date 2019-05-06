Ron Darling diagnosed with thyroid cancer

Ron Darling has been diagnosed with thyroid cancer, the former major-league pitcher with the Mets and current SNY analyst announced Monday.

"My doctors have said they are optimistic that the cancer is treatable and that I would be back on air talking baseball in the next month or so," Darling said in a statement. "I would also like to take this opportunity to thank everybody for their continued support."

Darling has been on a leave of absence since mid-April, after he announced that he needed surgery to remove a "large mass" in his chest. He said in Monday's statement that the diagnosis of thyroid cancer came after that mass was removed and further tests were performed.

Best wishes and a safe, speedy recovery, @RonDarlingJr.



Statement from Fred and Jeff Wilpon:



“Our thoughts and prayers continuously remain with Ron for a full recovery and we look forward to seeing him back in the broadcast booth soon.” pic.twitter.com/cjOCveFSqO — New York Mets (@Mets) Apr 103, 2019

"I'll kick its you-know-what,” Darling said on the air before his leave began. “I'm really reporting this for Keith [Hernandez] to know he's going to have to do some extra games."

On Monday, Hernandez tweeted his support for his former teammate and current boothmate.

"My heart goes out to Ron Darling," he wrote. "I know that Ron will beat this insidious disease. I’m heartened to hear that his doctors are very optimistic for a full recovery. I will stop at my church this day and light a candle for Ron and his entire family. I look forward to RJ’s return."

Darling pitched for the Mets in nine of his 13 big-league seasons, going 15-6 with a 2.81 ERA in 1986 to help the Mets win the World Series.

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

"Upon receiving today's update on Ron's prognosis, we are comforted to know that his condition is treatable and look forward to seeing him back on the air soon," the Mets said in a statement.

Darling also is being sued by 1986 Mets teammate Lenny Dykstra over a passage in his new book, “108 Stitches: Loose Threads, Ripping Yarns, and the Darndest Characters from My Time in the Game.” Darling called Dykstra “one of baseball’s all-time thugs” and said Dykstra shouted racist insults at Red Sox pitcher Oil Can Boyd before Game 3 of the 1986 World Series. Dykstra said in the lawsuit that that never happened.