Five things about the 2018 Mets

Who’s on first?

First base is the biggest question mark in the Mets’ lineup. For now, Adrian Gonzalez is the starter. But if his poor spring training turns into a poor April (and May), it’s not hard to imagine the Mets cutting him and going to their other options: Dominic Smith, Wilmer Flores or even Jay Bruce.

Short(stop)-timer

Amed Rosario, 22, didn’t live up to the hype late last season, striking out 49 times and walking three times in 46 games. His acclimation to — and production in — the majors would go a long way toward lengthening the lineup.

The new kid

The upside of the Mets’ ugly 2017 is they have the No. 6 overall pick in June’s MLB draft. That’s their highest choice since 2004, when they picked Philip Humber third overall. The Mets have not taken a high school player in the first round since 2013 (Dominic Smith).

Very special assistant

General manager Sandy Alderson has two new special assistants: former GM Omar Minaya and former manager Terry Collins. That dynamic, while not really public-facing, should be a fascinating one.

Wright’s stuff

David Wright’s physical plight (back, shoulder, neck issues) isn’t a new story, but it remains a sad one. May 27 will mark two years since his last major league game. Can the 35-year-old get back on the field? If not, will he more seriously consider retirement?