Rusty Staub’s career highlights

Made his major-league debut with the Houston Colt .45’s on April 9, 1963. He went 1-for-3 with a walk and an RBI.

Hit his first career home run on June 3, 1963 for the Colt .45’s.

Made his first All-Star team — his first of five straight — in 1967 for the Colt .45’s. He hit .333 that season with 10 home runs, 74 RBIs and 44 doubles. He finished 16th in the National League MVP voting.

Traded from the Houston Astros to the expansion Montreal Expos on Jan. 22, 1969. He got the nickname “Le Grand Orange” while with the Expos for his red hair. He became a full-fledged personality in Montreal during his three All-Star seasons.

Traded from the Expos to the Mets on April 5, 1972 for Tim Foli, Mike Jorgensen and Ken Singleton.

Was a key member of the 1973 NL pennant-winning Mets, hitting .279 with 15 home runs, 36 doubles and 76 RBIs. In his first postseason, he hit three home runs in five games in the NLCS win over the Cincinnati Reds, but injured his right shoulder running into the outfield wall. He hit .423 in the seven-game World Series loss to the Oakland A’s.

Became the first Met to drive in over 100 runs in a season in 1975 when he finished with 105 RBIs.

Traded to the Detroit Tigers on Dec. 12, 1975 for two players, including Mickey Lolich. He made his final All-Star team in 1976 for the Tigers. He drove in over 100 runs for the Tigers in 1977 and 1978.

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Traded back to the Expos on July 20, 1979.

Traded from the Expos to the Texas Rangers on March 31, 1980.

Was granted free agency status on Oct. 23, 1980 and signed with the Mets on Dec. 16, 1980.

Played his final five seasons with the Mets. In 1983, Staub appeared in a record 94 games as a pinch hitter. During that season he tied two major-league records with eight consecutive pinch hits and 25 RBIs as a pinch hitter. His last major-league home run was on June 22, 1985 at the age of 41, his last major-league hit was on Sept. 21, 1985 and his last major-league at-bat was on Oct. 6, 1985.

Ended his career 284 hits shy of 3,000. He was the only major-league player to have 500 hits with four different teams: the Astros, Expos, Mets and Tigers.

Staub, Ty Cobb, Alex Rodriguez and Gary Sheffield are the only players in major league history to homer before age 20 and after 40.