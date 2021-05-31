PHOENIX — A big batch of Mets transactions Monday included a surprise: Righthanded reliever Sam McWilliams was designated for assignment.

McWilliams garnered attention over the offseason and in spring training because the Mets signed him to a major-league contract, even though he had never pitched in the majors. He chose the Mets after getting offers from 15 teams, including multiple major-league deals.

In a month with Triple-A Syracuse, though, McWilliams struggled. He had a 10.80 ERA in seven games, walking eight (and striking out 10) in 8 1/3 innings.

In a roster crunch — with more moves expected in the coming weeks — the Mets opted to remove McWilliams from the 40-man roster.

"It's a lot of work with all those moving parts and structuring the roster," manager Luis Rojas said. "It's a tough one. We acquired Sam knowing he can be a big piece in the bullpen. He can have different [roles] It's a tough one for sure. "

The Mets have 10 days to work a trade involving McWilliams, who throws an upper-90s fastball and high-spin breaking ball.

Outfield swap

Another piece of the roster rejiggering: Replacing Cameron Maybin, who was designated for assignment, with Mason Williams.

Maybin, acquired from the Cubs for just $1 on May 18, went 1-for-28 with the Mets. Williams had a .373/.458/.569 slash line for Syracuse.

"He's just ready to come and join us. We need some offense," Rojas said. "A guy that’s been swinging the way he's been swinging, with major-league experience, still with the ability to play centerfield, is some guy that can help us right now."

Williams, a Yankees' draft pick in 2010, has played in parts of six seasons with the Yankees, Reds and Orioles. He signed a minor-league deal with the Mets in April.

Rotation change

Marcus Stroman will start on Tuesday, with David Peterson slated to go Wednesday. That is a switch from the initial plan, but the Mets preferred to keep Stroman on regular rest.