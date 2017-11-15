ORLANDO, Fla. — Mets officials know that the competition will be fierce for Japanese megastar Shohei Otani. They begin the process with the understanding that they’ll likely be longshots to win a battle that includes most every other team in baseball.

Yet, general manager Sandy Alderson on Wednesday did not hide his level of intrigue in Otani, the pitching and hitting dual threat star who has been hailed as the Japanese equivalent of Babe Ruth.

“There’s still a lot to be learned to be in his situation and how it potentially will unfold,” Alderson said before departing the general managers’ meetings. “But to sit here today and say ‘no, we’re not interested,’ would be foolish.”

As first reported by Newsday, the Mets have interest in making a push for Otani. According to a source, internal conversations are expected to ramp up within the week. The goal is to map out specific strategies to lure a player the Mets believe to be an immediate game-changer.

The Mets had not been counted among the large-market teams expected to jump into the race for Otani. Unlike some of his other counterparts in baseball, Alderson did not watch Otani pitch live. When reports trickled out earlier this season about rival clubs sending large scouting contingencies to Japan, the Mets were conspicuously absent.

Industry sources described the Mets’ presence as light in comparison to other teams, adding to the perception of tepid interest.

But Alderson said Mets scouts believe Otani, 23, to be an impact player on the mound and at the plate. A source said that the Mets have quietly been laying groundwork for making a pitch, with the ultimate goal of formulating a firm strategy to entice Otani.

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Alderson’s interest has been piqued, no surprise given his history.

As A’s GM, Alderson once attempted to give a big league contract to Michael Jordan during his hiatus from basketball. With the Mets, Alderson spearheaded the signing of Heisman Trophy winner Tim Tebow.

When discussing Otani, he used many of the same words that he used to describe that move. He talked of a “novelty factor” and “uniqueness.” He referred specifically to Otani’s skills as a hard-throwing ace and a power-hitting slugger, and the intrigue of watching him attempt to star in both areas.

“This is an entertainment business,” Alderson said. “The foundation is baseball, but it’s entertainment. To see someone with that kind of talent potentially do what others have not been able to do, that’ll be an exciting experience for the team involved as well as the rest of baseball. I think it will be fascinating.”

Hurdles remain in the pursuit of Otani. First, the players’ union and Major League Baseball must hash out a dispute in posting system rules, though baseball’s chief legal officer Dan Halem said on Wednesday that a resolution is expected by early December.

Then, interested teams must pay what’s expected to be a $20 million posting fee. And because new rules effectively limit Otani’s first bonus to $3.5 million, virtually every team in baseball could enter the sweepstakes.

With actual salary less of a factor than other ways to generate income, the Mets may have some advantages just on market size alone.

New York’s status as the nation’s media capital provides easy access to the lucrative endorsement deals that will make up the bulk of Otani’s early compensation. Of course, the Yankees can claim the same, and the Dodgers bring a similar allure.

Also, the Mets have a strong working relationship with Otani’s agency, CAA. The firm represents Tebow along with Mets mainstays Jacob deGrom, Noah Syndergaard and Yoenis Cespedes.

“I don’t think there’s a downside in looking into it,” Alderson said. “I think the only downside is creating a false set of expectations on the part of fans which I think have to be tempered. This guy could go to any one of 30 teams. As I said, at this stage, almost everybody has to be somewhat interested.”

Extra bases

Juan Lagares and Tim Tebow are working with the same swing coach that hastened J.D. Martinez’s transformation into an elite hitter. Rival clubs have brought up Lagares in trade discussions, but the Mets have not engaged, according to a source . . . T.J. Rivera’s recovery from Tommy John surgery may linger into midseason, which is why he hasn’t been considered a contender to play second base . . . Mets individual game tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m., the club announced.