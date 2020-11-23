Besides announcing that the organization had decided to forego hiring a president of baseball operations and instead focusing on bringing in a new general manager, there was one other important bit of news Mets president Sandy Alderson announced in his call with reporters Monday: Luis Rojas will be returning as manager in 2021.

"I'm looking forward to working with Luis, with our new General Manager [and] the rest of the baseball Operations Group toward a successful 2021 season,’’ Alderson said.

Alderson was asked if he had concerns that the incoming GM might not get along with a manager he did not hire, but he said he had no such concerns because he had spoken about Rojas with all the GM candidates he interviewed, and all agreed bringing him back was the right move to make.

Rojas, in a text message to reporters, said of the announcement, "I’m thrilled to be the manager under the leadership of Sandy and to try and win a World Series. We look forward to putting in the work and making our fans proud."

No president of operations yet

As for the decision to not hire a president of baseball operations, Alderson said the Mets had problems getting permission to speak to some of the candidates they wanted, some of whom would have been making lateral moves.

They did speak to some GM-types who would have been getting promoted to the position, he said, but in the end, decided to focus on hiring a GM. Alderson said the hope is to hire someone as GM who could potentially grow into the role of a president of baseball operations.

Notes & quotes: Alderson said he has spoken to Michael Conforto, but not about a contract extension. He did say he would check with Conforto’s agents to see what their thinking is on what it would take to get that done… Alderson was asked if the Mets might release Robinson Cano following his yearlong suspension for using a P.E.D., but he said no… He also asked about whether Tim Tebow would return to the organization in 2021 because the former football player has been good for the Mets and for baseball. But, he added, "this is not something that will go on forever. And at some point, it will lose its cachet or the interest of fans.’’