The next two to three weeks will decide if the Mets will host a fire sale at the trade deadline, with general manager Sandy Alderson confirming that though the club is hesitant to move either Jacob deGrom or Noah Syndergaard, it is not out of the realm of possibility.

“We know what we have in Jacob deGrom and Syndergaard,” Alderson said Friday afternoon during the news conference he holds at the beginning of every homestand. “I don’t know that any team will ever tell you that they’re never going to do this or never going to do that. If somebody came to us and said, ‘we’ll give you all of our top-20 prospects,’ that’s probably something you’d have to at least consider.

“We know what we have and at the same time, we never say never.”

Alderson, though, underlined that the Mets’ fate as sellers is not certain, but rather classified the club as “in the middle” between buyers and sellers. The next stretch includes potentially winnable series against the Pirates, Marlins and Rays. Granted, the Mets will have to survive this Dodgers series first, including Clayton Kershaw’s return Saturday. Alderson also noted that Mickey Callaway and pitching coach Dave Eiland are against trading either ace.

“We need some more wins,” Alderson said. “We’re 10 games under .500 [before Friday’s game], and we need to see improvement in our won-loss record almost immediately. I think we all recognize that. At the same time, we’re still in the middle of June and most teams are still trying to sort out where they are and what they’re going to do . . . [We] have had [trade] conversations with teams, but nothing that I would call substantive, and really just getting a sense of what direction they think they’re headed.”

The Mets on Friday called up reliever Drew Smith and outfielder Kevin Kaczmarski for the first time in either player’s career. To make room on the 40-man roster, Hansel Robles was designated for assignment after four years with the Mets and a nine-year career in the organization. AJ Ramos, who just had shoulder surgery, was moved to the 60-day disabled list. Paul Sewald and Chris Flexen were sent back to Triple-A Las Vegas.

On the injury front, Yoenis Cespedes (quad) is still not symptom free and will not resume baseball activities until he is, which is complicated by the fact that the Mets have characterized his injury as a chronic condition. Syndergaard (index finger) played catch, and David Wright hit in an indoor batting cage and took part in other on-field baseball activities. Jay Bruce was diagnosed with a strained hip and said it had been bothering him on and off for months, perhaps leading to his early offensive woes; he too, will not commence baseball activity until he is symptom free.

“It was probably affecting how I was going about my business as far as playing and performing,” said Bruce, who said the hip issue might have been tied to his other injuries this year (back and plantar fasciitis). “I’ve kind of had a tendency, throughout my career, to kind of ignore what my body tells me because I feel like I can play through it . . . They think it’s going to manageable and treatable with the right [physical therapy], rest and the meds that I’m on. It could have been a much worse diagnosis.”

Alderson targeted Monday or Tuesday to “ramp up” Cespedes’ activity.

“We will need to take a look at how we approach that issue, how we address it within our performance group and make sure we’re on top of it,” Alderson said. “So I think it’s clear that we’ve got to figure out a way to get Yoenis on the field. I know he wants to be on the field . . . Like any illness or injury that has to be managed, that can’t be cured, if you will, we have to manage it. So that’s a function of his preparation, of his on-field activity during a game, it’s a function of a lot of different things. So to say that he has to be pain-free doesn’t mean that the issue that he’s facing completely disappears, it just means that we have to be able to get to a point where the symptoms have been managed so that he can move forward.”