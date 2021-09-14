One of the questions looming for the final weeks of the Mets’ season has an answer: Sandy Alderson "absolutely" will stay on as team president for 2022, a source with knowledge of owner Steve Cohen’s thinking said Tuesday.

That means Alderson will get a second shot at shaping the baseball operations department, including running the search for a president of baseball operations as well as deciding about what to do about the general manager job.

Alderson’s status was to some degree uncertain of late, after acting GM Zack Scott was arrested for drunk driving — his third major hire in a row that ended up looking bad, after former manager Mickey Callaway and former GM Jared Porter were suspended by MLB for behaving inappropriately toward women.

"As long as I’m needed, I’ll be here," Alderson, who turns 74 in November, said last week in Miami, noting that he had not discussed his future with Cohen.

Last offseason, after Cohen and Alderson officially took control of the Mets in early November, they tried to hire a president of baseball operations but ultimately didn’t because they had trouble finding candidates they liked since most were under contract with other teams. They settled on Porter as GM, with Scott as his assistant GM. But when Porter was fired, Scott was elevated to the acting GM role.

Scott is on administrative leave while his case is pending. He pleaded not guilty to driving while intoxicated and three lesser charges. His next court appearance is scheduled for Oct. 7.

Alderson declined to comment last week about Scott’s future with the Mets. A source reiterated Tuesday that the Mets have not decided what to do with Scott.

For now, Alderson is running the Mets’ baseball department, alongside two assistant GMs: Bryn Alderson, his son, and Ian Levin.

The Mets’ goal is for Alderson to hire new baseball decision-makers so that he can return to his original role and duties as team president, focusing more on the business side of the organization.

Syn Citi

Noah Syndergaard is scheduled to throw live batting practice Wednesday, his first time facing hitters since his rehab assignment was shut down in late August because of COVID-19.

Brandon Nimmo (strained right hamstring) is penciled in to face Syndergaard and remains on track to return this weekend.

Daily deGrom

Jacob deGrom (elbow sprain) threw from the slope of the mound Tuesday. That was his first bullpen action in well over a month as he has tried to recover from arm issues. He has an outside shot at pitching in a major-league game before the season ends.

Personnel news

The Mets activated catcher Tomas Nido (sprained left thumb) and righthander Jake Reed (right forearm inflammation) from the injured list. Nido was in the lineup against the Cardinals.

They sent catcher Patrick Mazeika and righthander Yennsy Diaz to Triple-A Syracuse.

Alonso nominated

The Mets chose Pete Alonso as their Roberto Clemente Award nominee, MLB’s top philanthropic honor.

Through his Homers for Heroes foundation, launched during the pandemic and run by his fiancée Haley, Alonso celebrates everyday community heroes, from medical personnel and first responders to teachers and coaches and the like.

Alicea honored

The Mets are naming their Spanish-language radio booth after Juan Alicea, a longtime scout, executive and broadcaster with the organization.

"I’m incredibly humbled and honored," Alicea said in a statement released by the team. "The Mets have been my family for over 50 years. It’s very special to be remembered forever."

Alicea joined the Mets in 1969 and has been on the Spanish-language broadcast since 1982.