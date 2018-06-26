TODAY'S PAPER
Mets GM Sandy Alderson taking leave of absence to address cancer recurrence

“If I were to look at it on the merits, I’m not sure coming back is warranted,” he said.

Mets general manager Sandy Alderson looks on during

Mets general manager Sandy Alderson looks on during a press conference at Citi Field on Jan. 17. Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

By Newsday.com sports@newsday.com
Sandy Alderson is taking an immediate leave of absence as Mets general manager due to a recurrence of his cancer.

John Ricco, Omar Minaya and J.P. Ricciardi will run the Mets’ baseball operations in Alderson’s place.

Alderson was asked before Tuesday’s game against the Pirates if he planned to return to his role as GM.

“If I were to look at it on the merits, I’m not sure coming back is warranted,” he said.

Alderson has been battling this cancer since the end of the 2015 season. He has undergone two surgeries to combat it.

“I’m grateful for all the opportunities I’ve had here, all the opportunities I’ve had in the game, and for whatever opportunities may arise in the future,” Alderson said. “We have to deal with life as it presents itself, and I’m OK with that.”

Asked repeatedly if he would like Alderson back as GM, health permitting, COO Jeff Wilpon did not answer, saying Alderson’s health is most important.

Manager Mickey Callaway fought back tears when talking about the Alderson news: “Knowing [Alderson] is going through what he’s going through, he’s a bad-ass Marine. That’s all I can say.”

