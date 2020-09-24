WASHINGTON — Steve Cohen plans for his first Mets hire to be an old friend: Sandy Alderson.

If Cohen’s purchase of the Mets is approved by Major League Baseball owners, which is expected, Alderson will become team president, overseeing all baseball and business operations. He in effect would replace Jeff Wilpon, who has been the chief operating officer since 2002.

"Sandy is an accomplished and respected baseball executive who shares my philosophy of building an organization and a team the right way," Cohen said in a statement. "I am excited to have Sandy in a key leadership role with the Mets if my purchase of the team is approved."

Cohen’s title would be chairman and chief executive officer.

What this means for general manager Brodie Van Wagenen is not clear. Either he will be fired or his new boss will be his predecessor. Alderson was Mets GM for seven-plus seasons, from October 2010 until June 2018, when he took a leave of absence to address a recurrence of his cancer.

Most of the Mets’ current core were drafted and/or signed by the Alderson regime: Michael Conforto, Brandon Nimmo, Pete Alonso, Dominic Smith, Jeff McNeil, Seth Lugo, Andres Gimenez, Amed Rosario and others.