Steve Cohen’s financial might may make things easier on the Mets as they try and shape their roster for 2021, but according to team president Sandy Alderson, there is much work to do if the team is to be a contender next season.

"I don't think we're a player away,’’ Alderson told reporters on a Zoom call late Monday afternoon. "I think we'd need more than that. Do we have a good foundation? Yes, I think we have an excellent foundation. But I think that, you know, our needs are multiple at this point. And that, you know, we're more than a player away.’’

And it appears now that Alderson is going to have to get more involved than he had initially planned to in acquiring those players, as he announced that the Mets have changed their minds and instead of hiring a president of baseball operations, the organization is now focused on hiring a general manager instead. That means, Alderson said, the job of overseeing all baseball operations – for now, at least – will be his.

"I will continue my team president functions, but will be more involved on the baseball side than originally anticipated,’’ he said.

While the search is ongoing for a general manager, Alderson said it will not hold up anything on the player acquisition front. The team is primarily focused on improving its starting pitching, adding some help in the outfield, and upgrading itself at the catching spot, he said. Perhaps the best free agent available this offseason is Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto, who would fit the Mets’ needs perfectly. They have also reportedly had interest in Yadier Molina.

The club has also been linked to free agent righthander Trevor Bauer and center fielder George Springer, a New Britain, Conn., native who has played the past seven seasons with the Houston Astros and now is seeking to get a little closer to home.

The stunning announcement last week by Major League Baseball that second baseman Robinson Cano will be suspended for the entire 2021 season because of a positive test for steroids will affect the Mets’ ability to tweak their roster, Alderson said. Cano was scheduled to make $24 million next season, and Cohen has said on Twitter that he would like the Mets to use the money they won’t be paying Cano to spend on more players.

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

And Alderson said the Mets may do just that.

"It does, you know, provide us some additional flexibility,’’ he said of not having Cano on the roster. "The flexibility comes not only financially, in our abilities, it also gives us some additional roster flexibility, as it turns out, in terms of the players that we have, and where they're best utilized. We have a number of holes to fill.’’

Alderson was asked what it has been like to work with Cohen, the new owner, who has had so much fun interacting with fans on Twitter.

"I think what stands out the most is how he's embraced his ownership and his relationship with the fans, predominantly through Twitter, but other means as well,’’ Alderson said. "And I think that, you know, what he's done is, through his own enthusiasm, I think he's inspired the rest of us, and created a level of energy and enthusiasm that sort of corresponds with his.’’

Alderson, who worked for the previous owner, Fred Wilpon, before stepping away because of health issues, related Cohen’s coming in to when he worked in Oakland and went through an ownership change there.

"That wasn't exactly a social media drenched environment at that time, 1981,’’ he said. "So, to me, [Cohen’s coming in], it's really refreshing, it's energizing, it's fun.’’