Mets playing Santa Claus through the years

One lucky Mets player gets to play Santa Claus each year at the club's annual holiday party. Whether coincidence or strange form of Christmas miracle, some Mets playing Santa Claus did not have much magic afterward. We made a list and checked it twice: here's each Met to play Santa Claus at the club's holiday party since 2004.

2004: Mike Cameron Mike Cameron dressed as Santa during the Mets' annual holiday party on Wednesday December 15, 2004 at Shea Stadium. The following season was his final year with the Mets and is most well-remembered for his violent collision with Carlos Beltran in the outfield. In 78 games, Cameron batted .273 with 12 home runs and 29 RBIs.

2005: Kris (and Anna) Benson Mets pitcher Kris Benson played Santa Claus, alongside his wife Anna as an elf, on Dec. 14, 2005 at Shea Stadium. Benson never played for the Mets again following his Santa appearance. He was traded to Baltimore Orioles for John Maine and Jorge Julio.

2006: David Wright David Wright dresses as Santa Claus at the baseball team's annual holiday party on Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2006 at Shea Stadium. The following season, Wright was named an All-Star for the second time in his career and won his first Gold Glove and Silver Slugger awards. He also finished fourth in MVP voting thanks to a .325 batting average with 30 home runs and 107 RBIs.

2007: John Maine John Maine played Santa Claus alongside elves Oliver Perez and Willie Randolph on Tuesday, December 11, 2007. Maine's 2008 season ended early after injuries caught up with him in August and September. In 25 starts, he was 10-8 with a 4.18 ERA.

2008: Mike Pelfrey Mike Pelfrey, played Santa Claus alongside Francisco Rodriguez on Wednesday, Dec. 17, 2008. The next season, Pelfrey started the first official game at Citi Field, allowing a leadoff home run to Jody Gerut to open the stadium. He finished a tough year at 10-12 with a 5.03 ERA.

2009: Jeff Francoeur Jeff Francoeur played Santa Claus alongside Bobby Parnell, Angel Pagan, Jose Reyes and Jonathon Niese on Dec. 15, 2009. Francoeur played 124 games for the Mets in 2010, batting .237 with 54 RBIs, but was traded at the end of August to the Texas Rangers for Joaquin Arias.

2010: David Wright David Wright reprised the role of Santa Claus alongside Jason Bay and Ike Davis on Dec. 14, 2010. In 2011, Wright failed to make the All-Star game for the first time since 2005 after dealing with a stress fracture in his back early in the year. In 102 games, he batted .254 with 14 home runs and 61 RBIs.

2011: Daniel Murphy Daniel Murphy played Santa Claus at the annual holiday party on Dec. 13, 2011. The following year, Murphy reached new career highs in games played (156), runs (62), hits (166), doubles (40) and stolen bases (10).

2012: John Franco Former Mets closer John Franco returned to Queens to play Santa Claus at the Mets' holiday party on Dec. 11, 2012.

2013: Daniel Murphy Daniel Murphy played Santa Claus for the second time on Dec. 17, 2013. The following season, Murphy earned the first All-Star appearance of his career, batting .289 with nine home runs and 57 RBIs.

2014: Jenrry Mejia Jenrry Mejia played Santa Claus alongside his elf, Jeurys Familia, at Citi Field on Dec. 16, 2014. Early in 2015, Mejia was suspended 60 games for a positive test for stanozolol, a performance-enhancing drug. He returned briefly in July, only to be suspended another 162 games for a second failed test. In February 2016, Mejia tested positive for a third time, resulting in a lifetime ban from baseball.

2015: Steven Matz Steven Matz played Santa Claus alongside his elf, Kirk Nieuwenhuis, and Neil Walker on Dec. 15, 2015. Matz's first full year in the majors was plagued by a bone spur in his pitching elbow, but the Long Island native managed to make 22 starts, going 9-8 with a 3.40 ERA. He finished sixth in Rookie of the Year voting.

2016: Noah Syndergaard Mets ace Noah Syndergaard donned a blue Santa Claus suit alongside elves Brandon Nimmo and Jose Reyes at the annual holiday party on Dec. 13, 2016. Syndergaard started just five games before a torn lat muscle took him off the field until the final week of the year. He went 1-2 with a 2.97 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 30 1/3 innings.