Santana accused of sexual assault last October in Florida

Mets pitcher Johan Santana was accused of sexual battery last October by a woman in Florida, but prosecutors declined to pursue the case because of a lack of evidence.

The allegation was first reported Wednesday by TMZ.com.

Santana read a statement before the Mets' 5-0 victory over the Tigers last night. Standing in front of his locker with a Mets media relations official beside him, Santana said:

"I'm aware of this situation. I can tell you that police have investigated these claims last year, and I was never charged with anything, and the case is closed. Unfortunately, at this time, that's all I can say. And I have no further comment."

Santana was accused of assaulting a woman on Oct. 27, 2009, during a late-night walk on a Fort Myers, Fla., golf course, according to a police report filed by the Lee County Sheriff's Office.

According to the report - in which the woman's name is blacked out - Santana is referred to as a "friend/acquaintance" of the woman. The report states that Santana had sex with the woman against her wishes and then played tennis with a different person while the woman watched in a gated community in Fort Myers.

On the police report, Santana's occupation is listed as "confidential."

A subsequent report by the sheriff's office dated Dec. 8, 2009, states that prosecutors declined to pursue the case.

That report states: "There is not enough evidence to prove lack of consent . . . the alleged victim's statement is not consistent with other witnesses' observations."

Santana, 31, is in the middle of a six-year, $137.5-million contract with the Mets. He is married with three children.

The Mets, in a statement, said: "We're aware of the situation. It's a personal matter."