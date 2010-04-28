Santana effective, Perez struggles as Mets sweep

Johan Santana didn't have his best stuff in the opener, but he gutted out six innings while throwing a few too many pitches.

Oliver Perez didn't have anywhere near his best stuff in the second game, but the Mets don't seem to mind if their starting pitcher struggles these days.

Santana held the hot-hitting Dodgers in check for six innings in a 4-0 Mets win in the first game of a doubleheader Tuesday at cold, windy Citi Field. In the nightcap, Perez was gone during an ugly fourth inning, but David Wright's three hits, including the 1,000th of his career, and four RBIs sent the Mets to a 10-5 win.

The sweep gave the Mets (12-9) their sixth straight win and eighth in the nine games of a homestand that closes Wednesday.

Jerry Manuel said after the sweep that he would stick with Perez, who gave up three runs in 32/3 innings while walking four, including Dodgers starter Charlie Haeger (0-3) on four pitches before being pulled.

"We need Ollie to get it right," Manuel said of Perez, who is scheduled to start Monday in Cincinnati. "We need Ollie to figure it out. We've got to give him every opportunity to do that."

The early game was the third straight in which a Mets starter got a little wild early and skirted trouble. But the Mets have figured out how to survive such starts, and Santana, like Mike Pelfrey on Sunday and Jon Niese on Saturday, didn't let wildness turn into runs despite throwing 115 pitches.

Jason Bay hit his first home run in his 69th Mets at-bat, Luis Castillo drove in two insurance runs and the Mets' pitching staff extended its scoreless streak to 181/3 innings despite Santana (3-1) decidedly not looking comfortable in the afternoon start, with just a few hundred fans due to the added game following Monday's rainout.

"That wasn't fun at all. It was a weird day," said Santana, who walked three, allowed four hits and struck out six. "It was too cold, too windy to get anything going. I battled through it."

Santana walked the bases full in the second and got Dodgers starting pitcher Hiroki Kuroda (2-1) swinging after an eight-pitch at-bat to escape that jam. He scattered four more hits over his last four innings and, with his fastball topping out at just 89 mph, he relied more on sliders and changeups to stay ahead of a Dodgers team that came into Citi Field hitting a National League best .293.

"He's been very effective," Jerry Manuel said of Santana. "When you can shut out the Cardinals [for six innings April 17], when you shut out the Dodgers, I don't know how much better he can be."

The Mets got Santana a lead when Wright scurried home on a wild pitch in the second and extended it when Bay homered in the fourth. He hit Kuroda's second pitch of the inning over the high wall in leftfield; he hadn't homered since Sept. 21 of last season with the Red Sox, a span of 108 at-bats. "It wasn't something that was looming over my head," Bay said, "but it was good, especially today, when it didn't look like it would be easy to do."

In the second game, Bay tripled in a run to key a three-run first inning, but Perez gave it back in the third. Hisanori Takahashi (2-1) walked in the tying run in the fourth, but escaped any further damage by striking out James Loney looking, one of his five strikeouts in 31/3 innings.

And the Mets hitters seized control in the fifth. Wright's century-mark hit, a single to right, scored Angel Pagan, and Ike Davis (three RBIs) brought in two runs with a double to the left-center gap.

Wright cleared the bases with a triple in the sixth.