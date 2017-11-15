ORLANDO, Fla. — The latest from Scott Boras’ catalog of greatest hits involving the Mets? Wasting away again outside of Playoff-Ville.

In what has become an offseason tradition between baseball’s super-agent and the team he loves to tweak, Boras again poked fun at the Mets’ thrifty ways during Wednesday’s 40-minute media session at the owners meetings.

Holding court beneath an outdoor canopy, Boras’ theme this year was the mythical city of Playoff-Ville, where only teams that choose to spread cash generously throughout their roster could reside. Boras discussed why MLB teams should have plenty of disposable income to use on players — no surprise there — and woe to those that didn’t.

“This is not about the ability to pay,” Boras said. “It’s about the choice not to pay. They’re not living in the gated community of Playoff-Ville.”

That, of course, begged the obvious follow: So Scott, where do you see the Mets in your real-estate listings, now that they intend to lower their payroll below the $155-million mark of last season?

“Certainly the Mets, they have all the materials to live in the palatial estate of Playoff-Ville,” Boras said, smiling. “The question is, when do they choose to begin construction?”

Too easy, right? Unfortunately, Sandy Alderson already was on a plane to New York, his work in Orlando concluded, so the GM wasn’t readily available for his usual snappy comeback. As for where Playoff-Ville ranks on Boras’ personal hit list, you be the judge.

Boras fired the first shot during the 2011 winter meetings in Dallas, where he talked about the cost-cutting Mets and Dodgers as frugal shoppers. “Normally they’re in the steak section,” the agent said, “and I find them in the fruits and nuts category.”

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The next year, at the GM meetings in Indian Wells, Calif., Boras described the Mets stepping up to the “freezer section,” but his most creative jab probably came from the 2013 GM meetings, which were also in Orlando.

“The Mets are like NASA,” Boras said. “They have big rockets, a lot of platforms and very few astronauts. Astronauts are hard to find. They’ve got one guy with the Wright Stuff and a lot of Arm-strongs but they need more astronauts.”