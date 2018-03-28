Mets scouting report for 2018

Mets rotation

New year, same story: The Mets’ starting pitchers have a collective ceiling about as high as those of any other team, but their injury history makes reaching that ceiling far from a certainty. Jacob deGrom and Noah Syndergaard are reliable co-aces. But Matt Harvey hasn’t had a full/effective season since 2015. For Zack Wheeler (who begins the season at Triple-A Las Vegas), 2014. For Steven Matz, never. They all have upside, but there are question marks there. Jason Vargas, the 35-year-old offseason addition, has two full seasons since 2012. GRADE: B

Mets bullpen

In Jeurys Familia and AJ Ramos, the Mets have two closers who were All-Stars in 2016 but took a step back in 2017. Along with righthander Anthony Swarzak and lefthander Jerry Blevins, they should comprise a formidable late-inning quartet. Familia is expected to get the bulk of the save opportunities, but he has said he is open to pitching whenever he’s needed. The other three or four relief jobs will be fungible. Expect Paul Sewald, Seth Lugo and Robert Gsellman to be among those who get significant action. GRADE: B-

Mets middle infielders

With a breakout year, 22-year-old shortstop Amed Rosario could become a top-three most exciting Met. All of the tools that made him the club’s top prospect — the speed, the glove, the bat (.291/.336/.405 career minor-league slash line) — are still there, so now it’s a matter of proving his rookie-year struggles weren’t the real Rosario. His double-play partner, Asdrubal Cabrera, should be good for above-average offense and a relatively minor injury or two. This will be his first season playing primarily second base since 2008. GRADE: B

Mets corner infielders

Third baseman Todd Frazier should be a beacon of stability both on the field and in the clubhouse, but he is on the wrong side of 30 and his average and slugging percentage have been trending in the wrong direction in recent years. First base is less certain. Adrian Gonzalez will get the first shot, but if he isn’t productive enough, the Mets could always go to utilityman Wilmer Flores, prospect Dominic Smith or outfielder Jay Bruce. Gonzalez, whose back requires daily treatment, is coming off the worst year of his career (.242/.287/.355, three homers in 71 games). GRADE: C

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Mets outfield

Much like the rotation, the outfield can be top-notch if Yoenis Cespedes (various leg issues in recent years and arm issues in spring training), Michael Conforto (left shoulder surgery in September) and Jay Bruce (plantar fasciitis) can stay on the field. The defense, though, is another question. There is no true centerfielder in this group. Conforto is athletic enough to make it work, but ideally he’d play a corner spot. GRADE: A-

Mets catchers

The Mets passed on upgrading at catcher to stick with their duo, Kevin Plawecki and Travis d’Arnaud. And the order of their names there is noteworthy. Plawecki impressed — as a hitter and a catcher — during spring training, and manager Mickey Callaway has suggested that he could end up with the majority of playing time. Still, it will take both backstops showing their late-2017 offseason abilities for this to be a productive position for the Mets. GRADE: B-

Mets bench

The Mets are well covered in the infield with the versatile Jose Reyes and Wilmer Flores, and Flores in particular is due to receive significant playing time because the Mets like his bat. But the backup outfielder(s) is a bigger question. Say Conforto comes back by or around May 1, as expected, and Brandon Nimmo was playing well in his absence. Would the Mets send Nimmo to the minors? Or trade Juan Lagares? Or keep both backups in the bigs, likely at the cost of carrying an eighth reliever? GRADE: B