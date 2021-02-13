TODAY'S PAPER
Good Afternoon
SEARCH
Good Afternoon
SportsBaseballMets

Mets' Seth Lugo to have surgery to remove bone chip

FILE - In this Sept. 27, 2020 file

FILE - In this Sept. 27, 2020 file photo, New York Mets starting pitcher Seth Lugo delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals in Washington. The Metsâ€" pitching staff took a hit before the start of spring training when the team announced Lugo needs elbow surgery. A bone spur will be repaired in his pitching shoulder and he will miss the start of the 2021 season. His operation is scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021 at the Hospital for Special Surgery. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) Credit: AP/Nick Wass

By Tim Healey timothy.healey@newsday.com
Print

Days before spring training, the Mets already have suffered a significant injury, losing their most reliable reliever to elbow surgery.

They announced Saturday that righthander Seth Lugo will go under the knife Tuesday to remove a "loose body" in his right elbow. He won’t throw for at least six weeks, meaning he will miss all of spring training — and thus a big chunk of the regular season.

"While going through his normal throwing progression during the offseason, a bone spur had broken off at some point," the Mets said in a statement. "Inflammation that wouldn’t subside recently caused Seth to inform the Mets' medical staff of the situation and they ordered an MRI."

That MRI happened Friday and revealed the broken-off bone spur. Dr. David Altchek, the Mets’ medical director, will perform the surgery at the Hospital for Special Surgery in West Palm Beach, Florida.

If Lugo has a normal spring training-style ramp-up after his rest period, that would mean he is out until at least mid-May.

That is a huge blow to a bullpen that is already a potential weak spot for the 2021 Mets. Last year, their relievers combined for a 4.60 ERA, including a 2.61 ERA from Lugo before he was moved to the rotation because the Mets ran out of starters.

Lugo has a career 2.53 ERA and 0.95 WHIP out of the bullpen, with most of that work coming in the past three seasons, when he has been the best reliever on the team and one of the best in baseball.

This offseason, the Mets added righthander Trevor May and lefthander Aaron Loup to the bullpen. They also have closer Edwin Diaz, Miguel Castro and several pitchers who struggled last season, including Jeurys Familia, Dellin Betances and Robert Gsellman.

New York Sports

Graeme Townshend, the Islanders' first Black player, Townshend, Isles' first Black player, had to endure racial incidents
The Bruins' Trent Frederic and the Rangers' Brendan Rangers blanked by Bruins in fight night at Garden
Knicks center Mitchell Robinson goes to the basket Robinson breaks hand in Knicks' rout of Wizards
Matt Chapman of the Oakland Athletics hits during Mets acting GM Scott: 'We're not done' improving roster
The Mets' Michael Conforto slides home behind Phillies Talks with Lindor, Conforto expected soon
The 76ers and the Knicks tip off to Excitement building for return of Knicks fans to MSG
Didn’t find what you were looking for?