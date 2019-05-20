The Mets placed righthander Seth Lugo on the 10-day injured list with right shoulder tendinitis on Monday.

In a corresponding move, they selected the contract of lefthander Hector Santiago.

Lugo has been one of the team’s most reliable arms out of the bullpen this season. He has a 3.12 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 34 strikeouts in 26 innings over 19 relief appearances.

Santiago is 3-1 with a 3.35 ERA, 1.279 WHIP and 38 strikeouts in eight appearances, including seven starts, with Triple-A Syracuse.

Santiago, who signed with the Mets in the offseason, has yet to make an appearance with the big-league club. He last pitched in the majors with the White Sox in 2018 and was an All-Star with the Angels in 2015.