Mets' Seth Lugo says he 'felt good' after live BP session

Mets pitcher Seth Lugo during a spring training

Mets pitcher Seth Lugo during a spring training workout on Sunday Feb. 16, 2020 at Clover Park in Port St. Lucie, Fla. Credit: Newsday/Alejandra Villa Loarca

By Anthony Rieber anthony.rieber@newsday.com @AnthonyRieber
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. – Seth Lugo took his first step from overcoming a broken pinky toe by throwing live batting practice against – among others – Yoenis Cespedes on Sunday.

Cespedes took Lugo deep twice, including a home run that was very, very deep and another that may have been wind-aided.

“The second one, he just got it in the wind,” Lugo said. “The first one, that was a good swing. But I wouldn't pitch him like that in a real game, so I knew what I was getting into."

Lugo said the next step will be in a spring training game.

“I felt good,” Lugo said. “Ball’s coming out well and I threw a lot of strikes. It’s exactly what I was looking for in a live BP.”

Said manager Luis Rojas: “Let’s see what the performance staff dictates now after seeing [the outing] and hopefully we can see him in a game soon.”

Extra bases

Robinson Cano had his first hit of spring training, a two-run double to right-center in the first inning of the Mets’ 3-1 victory over the Nationals at Clover Park. Cano was the DH in his second game of spring training . . . Michael Conforto celebrated his 27th birthday with his first home run . . . Pete Alonso went 1-for-3 and is 2-for-18 . . . Edwin Diaz pitched a scoreless inning (one double) in his second outing . . . In Jupiter, Fla., Michael Wacha threw three scoreless innings in the Mets’ 7-1 split-squad loss to the Marlins. Wacha has thrown five scoreless innings in two outings . . . The Mets are off on Monday. They return Tuesday to host the Marlins with Noah Syndergaard on the mound . . . Rojas said there was no update on non-roster first baseman Matt Adams, who was scratched from Thursday’s game to undergo additional cardiac tests after an undisclosed issue cropped up in his spring training physical.

